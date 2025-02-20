By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Southeast District boys tournament basketball action came to West Union High School on Monday evening as Coach Adam Barr and the Dragons played host to the Wellston Golden Rockets in a Division V District Tournament “play-in” game. By virtue of being the higher seed on the bracket, the Dragons hosted the opening round and after a struggle, sent their fans home with a victory under their belts.

Behind a 24-point performance from senior Gavin Jarvis, West Union came from behind in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Golden Rockets 20-10 to turn a four-point deficit into a six-point victory, 54-48, thereby advancing to the district quarterfinal round.

The Dragons roared through most of the opening quarter, opening up a 10-4 lead after a Jarvis basket at the 2:31 mark, but Wellston finished the first stanza on a 7-0 run, a Wes Briggs three-pointer giving the visitors an 11-10 advantage after one.

The second quarter went back and forth, seeing eight different lead changes. A steal and score by Trae Grooms gave West Union an 18-15 lead but Wellston bounced back with five straight to reclaim the lead. A Tegan Knox three-pointer put the Dragons back in front, followed by a Billy Flaugher stickback to make it a three-point margin. The Golden Rockets then put together another 7-0 spurt with another Briggs triple to go up 27-23, but a Jarvis trey with 1:06 left in the half pulled the home team within one at the break.

West Union came out of the halftime respite with a 6-0 run, all courtesy of Jarvis, a three-point goal and an old fashioned “and one”. Wellston rallied with back to back buckets before a Jarvis steal and ensuing layup put the Dragons in front 34-31. But just as they had done in the previous two quarters, the Golden Rockets forged a late rally, again 7-0, with a Devin Barnhill three giving the visitors a 38-34 lead heading into the final eight minutes of action.

That final eight minutes belonged to the Dragons, beginning with a Jarvis basket on their first possession. Wellston kept its lead at five on another Briggs three-ball, but West Union answered with an 11-2 run that put them on top for good. Included in that decisive stretch was another Jarvis triple, a basket by Logan Caldwell and two baskets from Flaugher. That gave the home side a 49-45 advantage and though the Golden Rockets cut that gap to one point with 1:08 to play, the Dragons held on, getting free throws late from Knox and Grooms to wrap up their seventh win of the season and a trip to the district quarters.

“I think we’ve improved over the season,” Coach Barr told C103 Radio in the postgame. “We come to play every night, effort is never an issue. Sometimes we struggle on offense and don’t hit the boards the way we’d like but I was really proud of the way the guys played tonight. I thought they showed a lot of heart out there on the court. We’re moving in the right direction.”

The match up in the district quarterfinals i as tough as it can get for the Dragons. On Friday, February 21, they will be on the road to face the #1 seeded Minford Falcons who came into the tourney draw with a record of 18-1.

“They’re pretty good,” said Coach Barr. “By far the best team we have seen all year and it’s going to be a handful.”