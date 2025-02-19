Submitted News

The James Victor Hazelbaker Memorial Scholarship has been created by his three daughters to celebrate the life and enduring legacy of James Victor Hazelbaker. As a beloved graphic arts teacher, farmer and photographer, his steadfast dedication to education, his community and his creative passions left a profound and lasting impact on those fortunate enough to know him.

James Victor Hazelbaker was a remarkable and multifaceted individual, known for his tireless work ethic and love of learning. As a graphic arts teacher, he inspired students through his creativity and unwavering commitment to artistic pursuits. His role as a farmer demonstrated his deep connection to the land and his community, while his exceptional talent as a photographer preserved moments of love and joy for countless couples. Central to his life were his integrity, generosity and an enduring passion for helping others.

This scholarship seeks to honor his memory by supporting students in their pursuit of higher education. It will be awarded annually to individuals who exemplify academic excellence, leadership and a strong commitment to community service—values James upheld and lived by.

The first James V. Hazelbaker Memorial Scholarship will be awarded at the Jefferson Alumni on May 24. James was a 1967 Jefferson graduate and helped preserve many photos and artifacts for the Alumni. Information on the application process for this and other scholarships to be awarded at the Jefferson Alumni will be released at a later date.

Pictured are the three daughters of James V. Hazelbaker: Angela, Jaime and Rachael, who have initiated and funded the scholarship in his memory.