News Release

Network for Hope’s first Donate Life Scholarship is officially open for eligible high school seniors, and they will be awarding two scholarships in the spring valued at $2,000 each.

Students from Ohio (Adams, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, Lawrence, and Warren Counties), and Indiana (Dearborn and Ohio Counties) are encouraged to apply.

The application deadline is Friday, April 11 at 11:59 p.m.

Our Donate Life Scholarship is a great opportunity for students who are passionate about organ and tissue donation and interested in giving back in a meaningful way. Donation education and outreach efforts will be major factors in determining scholarship winners.

Teaching the facts about donation and sharing personal stories of lives changed through giving and receiving the gift of life will help motivate others to register as a donor. The need for donors is great: more than 103,000 men, women, and children in the United States are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant, and many more for the healing made possible from cornea and tissue donation.

“Network for Hope is proud to serve our community and we don’t believe the cost of education should hold you back,” Julie Luebbers, Community Engagement Associate at Network for Hope, said. “The Donate Life Scholarship is our way of giving back by encouraging others to do the same.”

Potential community outreach activities include hosting a donor drive to encourage registration, creating original Donate Life-themed art, volunteering with Network for Hope, and much more.

For all necessary information, please visit networkforhope.org/donate-life-application.

Network for Hope is a nonprofit organ procurement organization that serves nearly seven million people. Through our legacy organizations, Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates and LifeCenter Organ Donor Network, our united organization has worked closely with local hospitals since the 1980s to facilitate the recovery of organ and tissue donations. They serve 136 counties throughout Kentucky and neighboring states, Indiana, Ohio, and West Virginia.