Up to $5,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction

Investigators with the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal have determined that a recent house fire in Seaman (Adams County) was caused by arson. They are now seeking tips from the public to identify those responsible.

At 2:46 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, the Scott Township Fire Department responded to a house fire at 18054 Main Street. When fire crews arrived, they found a fire inside the back of the home, which was vacant at the time of the fire.

A firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries after falling through the first floor of the home and landing in the basement. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators have determined the fire was set intentionally. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728 or the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 544-2010. Callers can remain anonymous, and all tips will be thoroughly investigated.