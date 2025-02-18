Back-to-back undefeated conference seasons

With North Adams head coach Austin McCormick looking like he’s ready to defend the shot from behind, West Union’s Gavin Jarvis fires up a three-point attempt in the Dragons’ home loss on February 12. Jarvis scored 15 points for the Dragons. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

The above combination proved deadly for North Adams in their 76-44 win over West Union on February 12. Connor Young, left and Carson Osborne, right, combined to hit eight three-point baskets as the Devils clinched their second consecutive Gold Ball trophy. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The success in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference just goes on and on for the North Adams Green Devils. Over the past three winters, the Green Devils hold a sparkling 37-2 record in conference play, and with their 76-44 win at West Union last week, that record includes now back-to-back 13-0 Gold Ball seasons in the SHAC.

After long-time head coach Nathan Copas stepped down after last season, Austin McCormick stepped into the role and hasn’t missed a beat, leading a versatile and talented group of Devils to an overall mark of 17-5 and another conference championship.

“I’m extremely grateful to our administration and the North Adams community for the opportunity I’ve been given to lead this program and to coach this group of young men,” said Coach McCormick. “I couldn’t ask to have been put in a better situation, from Coach Copas teaching me so much and supporting me, to our coaching staff and all the tireless work they put in, and most importantly for a tremendous group of kids who work hard every single day. This is our fourth Gold Ball in program history, and this group is the only group to have ever won two, so I’m extremely proud of them and all they’ve accomplished throughout their careers.”

The Devils traveled to West Union on February 12 for their last conference game of the 2024-25 campaign, looking to sew up the Gold Ball with a win over the Dragons, and what a first quarter show the two teams put on for their fans. The NBA held its annual Three-Point Shootout on Saturday night, but three nights earlier the Devils and Dragons had their own long-distance contest as the two sides combined for eight three-point goals in the opening quarter, six of those going the way of the Green Devils, with the hot hand belonging to senior Connor Young, who drained four from beyond the arc. Add in one triple each from Carson Osborne and Konnor Rogers and it was a big offensive quarter for the visitors. The Dragons got three balls from Gavin Jarvis and Billy Flaugher but after the smoke of the first quarter artillery blasts cleared, it was North Adams on top 26-15.

The Devils stayed hot. opening the second stanza on a 7-0 run that included another three-pointer from Osborne. West Union answered with five straight with Trae Grooms getting the “and one” and a later three-pointer from Tegan Knox cut the North Adams lead to 35-25. The Devils responded to that spurt with a 7-0 run of their own that including a steal and score from Jayce Rothwell and Osborne’s third trey of the first half.

A Jarvis three with 1:17 left in the half made it 42-28 but the Devils scored the final seven of the half, getting yet another Osborne three-ball to lead at halftime 49-28.

The halftime break didn’t slow down the Devils one bit as they came out of the break and scored on their first three possessions, two of those baskets coming on lobs to Connor Young for easy scores. A run out layup from Breestin Schweickart made it 57-30 North Adams. Schweickart also drilled a pair of three-pointers in the third quarter, one which saw his score 12 points. A later basket by Carson Davis extended the Devils’ lead to 71-35 and also put the OHSAA running clock into effect for the rest of the game. The third period ended with the Dragons getting a Jarvis three and North Adams up big, 72-38.

In the rapid final eight minutes, the Devils got their 12th three-pointer of the game, this one from Jesse Kennedy. The Dragons got a couple of buckets from Flaugher but when the final buzzer blared, it was the North Adams squad celebrating a perfect 13-0 conference season for the second consecutive season, a legacy left by a memorable group of seniors.

In the win at West Union, the Devils placed four starters in double figures,a formula that will win a lot of basketball games. Connor Young and Breestin Schweickart led the way with 18 apiece, with Carson Osborne adding 16 and Jayce Rothwell 10.

West Union was led by two double figures scorers. Billy Flaugher with 16 and Gavin Jarvis with 15. The Dragons finished their regular season on February 14 with a 66-53 loss to East Clinton, leaving them with an overall mark of 6-15 headed into their district quarterfinal match up on February 17 with Wellston.

The Green Devils completed their regular season in grand fashion on February 13 going on the road and drubbing the Paint Valley Bearcats by a final score of 91-64. All five starters hit double figures in the regular season finale (Schweickart 23, Osborne 18, Young 17, Rothwell 14, Rogers 13) as the Devils closed out at 17-5 and now prepare for their district quarterfinal at home on Friday, February 21.

”This group of seniors has played together since they were in the second or third grade, and they’ve done a great job of accepting and playing well together with our underclassmen,” said Coach McCormick. “Their chemistry has been great all year long and when we move the ball well we can be extremely tough to defend. One of our greatest strengths is our experience, and we hope that pays off this year come tournament time.”

North Adams

26 23 23 4 —76

West Union

15 13 10 6 —44

N. Adams (76): Rothwell 4 2-2 10, Young 7 0-0 18, Kennedy 1 0-0 3, Rogers 1 0-0 3, Osborne 6 0-0 16, Schweickart 8 0-0 18, Davis 2 1-2 5, DeAtley 1 1-2 3, Team 30 4-6 76.

W. Union (44): Jarvis 6 0-0 15, Knox 2 0-0 5, Flaugher 7 1-2 16, Grooms 2 2-3 6, Mills 1 0-0 2, Team 18 3-5 44.

Three-Point Goals:

N. Adams (12)- Young 4, Kennedy 1, Rogers 1, Osborne 4, Schweickart 2

W. Union (5)- Jarvis 3, Knox 1, Flaugher 1