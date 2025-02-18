News Release

Southern State Community College has announced February 28 as the deadline for applications to the ADN Program (traditional pathway, five semesters). Additional completed applications will be accepted until June 2, as seats become available. It is encouraged to apply early to secure your place in the program.

Licensed practical nurses desiring to enter the Transition Pathway to become an RN must apply no later than February 28.

Those interested in a career in nursing are encouraged to email nursing@sscc.edu to schedule an appointment. Even if you are unsure about applying but have an interest in healthcare, Southern State wants to hear from you.

Once accepted into the program, nursing students at Southern State Community College could reap the benefits from the myriad scholarship opportunities offered through the SSCC Foundation, a tax-exempt organization founded in 1996.

SSCC Foundation donors provide many scholarship opportunities to Southern State students. These scholarships are coordinated to encourage students to pursue their academic careers at the college. Scholarships are available to both transfer students and those intending to pursue a degree leading to immediate employment. To date, more than 600 students have been awarded scholarships funded by the SSCC Foundation.

For applications, eligibility guidelines, and deadline dates, please contact Southern State’s Office of Financial Aid at 1-800-628-7722 ext. 2515 or visit https://www.sscc.edu/financialaid/scholarships.shtml#sscc-foundation.

The priority deadline for the scholarship application is March 31. The application will stay open for a second round through the first week of classes in August.