News Release

Innovative legislation to expand affordable health care access to rural Ohioans has been introduced in the Ohio Legislature and has garnered the full support of Ohio Farm Bureau.

SB 100, introduced by Sen. Susan Manchester (R-Lakeview), would result in access to affordable, personalized health care plans for Ohio farm families who do not have access to health insurance as an employee benefit or who are uninsured or underinsured due to high costs and limited options in the marketplace.

“The cost of health care is impacting the financial stability of family farms and rural communities, especially when you add the recent trends of lower farm income and higher day-to-day expenses of running a family farm,” said Bill Patterson, president of Ohio Farm Bureau. “Many of our members go without coverage due to the lack of affordable options, so we have made it our mission to help provide health care opportunities and close the gap in the health care coverage and overall well-being of current Ohio Farm Bureau members.”

The legislation would allow Ohio Farm Bureau to offer individual health plans as a benefit to its members. This would be in addition to the Ohio Farm Bureau Health Benefits Plan that offers small businesses health care plans for their employees. This new alternative avenue for individual health coverage could help reduce the number of Ohioans who find themselves uninsured or underinsured. This member benefit would be similar to health plans offered by a number of other state Farm Bureaus across the country.

“Ohio Farm Bureau has been working in this space for many years trying to address the concerns of our members in regard to affordable health care,” said Ohio Farm Bureau Executive Vice President Adam Sharp. “This legislation would give our members more options as they consider the future of their farm or business, especially if they are passionate about becoming a full-time farmer or have aspirations of expanding, both equalling a stronger future for Ohio agriculture.”

Affordable health care has long been a barrier for those in rural communities, which is why Ohio Farm Bureau has actively invested in this area. The Ohio Farm Bureau Health Benefits Plan was created in 2017, designed to help agricultural businesses address the high cost of medical care for their employees. Even with the existing Health Benefits Plan, gaps for individuals needing affordable and reliable coverage still exist, and the addition of Farm Bureau Health Plans could offer a bold and innovative solution to address the unique needs of those who work in and support the agricultural industry.

“These plans are high-quality, dependable, and affordable health coverage options for individuals and families,” said Mike Bailey, senior vice president of operations & partnerships with Ohio Farm Bureau. “While we are currently providing health care solutions to small farm businesses across Ohio, we are excited to take this critical step in expanding the type of solutions that we can offer our members who need individual health coverage. Working with other state Farm Bureaus who are already offering these plans and seeing great success, Ohio Farm Bureau will be poised to start offering plans in a timely manner once this legislation is passed.”

If this legislation passes, the new Farm Bureau Health Plans will provide enrolled members with coverages and services typically offered under traditional health insurance plans, including office visits, hospitalization, preventive care, emergency room services, and maternity care. Mental health and substance abuse care also will be covered.

“Serving Farm Bureau members by providing quality health plan options is traditionally aligned with the organization’s mission to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities,” Patterson said. “It all comes down to having our members’ backs in the way they expect us to, by allowing them to grow their farm businesses and raise their families.”

While the enabling legislation continues to make its way through the Ohio General Assembly, Farm Bureau members are encouraged to express their support with their legislators.

“Farming is a deeply rooted way of life, vital to the local economy, and a part of Ohio’s history,” Senator Manchester said. “With agriculture being a cornerstone of our state, it’s essential to support our farmers as they put food on the table. The Farm Bureau Health Plans will ensure that farmers can continue to provide for themselves, their families and Ohio.”

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. Learn more and become a member today at ohiofarmbureau.org.