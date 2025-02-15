Charles E. Gardner, Jr., 74, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2025 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Montgomery. He was born February 1, 1951 in Cincinnati, son of the late Charles and Dolores Moore Gardner.

There is so much to start this obituary off with. How my husband lived his life while here. Many, many stories could be told by numerous people, too many to mention. He lived his life serving God and seeing other people’s needs beyond his own. He was a lasting energy and light for all his friends and family. He fought hard the last three and a half months. I was there every day to cheer him on. Until the final day, God said “My good and faithful servant, you have went through enough”. He told me he was tired. I knew God heard him and he left peacefully on Thursday evening around 7:30 p.m.. I will miss him so much. He was my husband, my friend, my everything, but together we stood strong with God and all our Christian friends and our family. He is a light that will never grow dim.

This message was provided by his loving wife of 32 years, Sharon (Myers) Gardner, who survives.

He is also survived by his children, Delores Kramer of West Union, Clarissa Gardner of West Union, Charlie (Lorie) Gardner of Lake Waynoka, Stephanie (Chris) Toller of Lynchburg, Michael Tomlin of Peebles, Shane Tomlin of West Union and Kayla (Tomlin) Chamblin of Kingston, Tennessee; sister and brother-in-law, Charlene and Jerry Frost; one niece, Amy Richards and nephew, Randy Tolle of Florida; 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He will forever live in our hearts. There will not be a single day we don’t think of him.

The family wishes to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and prayers during this difficult time. The cards, phone calls and whatever part you played, it will never be forgotten. God bless everyone.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2025 at Church 180, 2556 Moores Rd., Seaman, Ohio. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.

