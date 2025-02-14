By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The great Jackie Robinson once wrote, “A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives.” In the rich basketball history of Peebles High School, few have had more impact than Josh Arey. In his 15th year as the head coach of the Peebles boys varsity program, Arey recently became the school’s all-time winningest boys basketball coach with a win at Whiteoak on February 4, number 235 in his illustrious and continuing career.

In those 15 years, Coach Arey and his Indians have seen multiple successful seasons, eight Southern Hills Athletic Conference titles, four district titles, and a regional finals appearance, but coaching wasn’t on his radar in high school or college.

“I never really thought about being a coach,” said Coach Arey. “When I was in college they would go around the room and ask what we were interested in and I’d answer ‘Social Studies’. The immediate reaction was “Oh you’re going to be a coach” and to behonest I was kind of offended by that.”

As things worked out, Arey returned home to Peebles as a Social Studies teacher and yes, he did get into coaching, beginning at the junior high level and working his way up until he became the boys varsity coach for the 2010-11 season, replacing John Lawhorn. His first varsity win came over Southeastern Ross and he also recalls his first loss, a defeat at the hands of a very good Manchester team in his first Holiday Tournament.

It would be nearly impossible for Arey to name the best team he has had in his career, though he points to his 2018 squad as one of his best all-around groups. The number of incredible talents he has coached is a long list but he says that “Beau Justice was the best to ever walk through the gym doors.” Ironically, Beau’s father Brett was Arey’s high school coach for two seasons and then later became one of Arey’s assistants.

“We’ve had some really great players and we’ve also had a lot of players that played their roles perfectly and without them you just don’t have that kind of success.” says Arey.

There have been many highs and lows over 15 years, many memorable wins and many disappointing defeats. Arey recalls coaching at the Convo as always special but the regional semi-final against Coal Grove in 2018 stands out as memorable. “Because of the flow of the game and the way it went and it was a game that we weren’t supposed to win,” Arey explains.

Every loss is disappointing but tournament losses tend to stand out the most for Arey and one came in the regional tournament in 2020 at Ohio University when senior Alex Camp was fouled with no time left on the clock and had the opportunity to send the game into overtime but could not convert both of the two free throws. Coach Arey always tells his players that “one shot does not win or lose a game” and to show that type of compassionate and caring coach he is, Arey says that he went to Camp’s house that same night and relayed that very message.

“There’s never been a record that was achieved on the shoulders of other people as much as this one,” Arey humbly explains.

One of the privileges in coaching at Peebles for the past 15 years was the opportunity for Arey to coach both his sons, Trent and Tanner.

“It’s special but I never treated them on the court like they were my kids and I think that’s important when you’re coaching your own,” says an emotional Arey. “It was great but every player is like my own kid.”

Fifteen years ago did Arey think he’d still be on the Peebles sidelines?

“Nope,” he answers quickly. “I don’t think I ever put a timestamp on anything, just something that I think I enjoy and really enjoy the kids and all my assistant coaches. We put a lot of work into it but it makes it worthwhile.” Arey says every year at the end of the year he thinks about getting out but then his batteries get recharged when open gyms start back up. “I’ve had some other opportunities but at the end of the day my loyalty lies here. I’m a Peebles guy.”

Perhaps the most unsung hero in any coach’s life is the coach’s wife and Arey’s wife Misty has filled the role perfectly for these 15 years.

“She has been so supportive over the years when you don’t get to see each other as much as you’d like,” Arey explains. “She understands more about the game than I do sometimes when we just sit and talk. Misty has sacrificed a lot, it’s like being a single parent sometimes and it can be tough.”

After 15 years, the question begs to Coach Arey, how many coaching years do you have left in you?

“I have no idea,” he responds rapidly. “I’ve never had a goal of a certain amount of wins, you just keep doing it.”

“I’ve been blessed. It’s as simple as that. I’ve been very fortunate with a lot of great players, assistant coaches, parents, administrators and a community that loves the game of basketball. The good Lord has blessed me. Maybe one day I’ll look back on this record a little bit more but right now it’s humbling.”