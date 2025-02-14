By Julia McCane-Knox

Make the most of your February at the library! We have an exciting lineup of events designed to entertain, educate, and inspire visitors of all ages. Check out our interactive Storytimes, creative crafting sessions, hands-on workshops, and movie afternoons! Mark your calendars and join in the fun.

Get ready for delightful Storytime sessions at our libraries. Each themed Storytime will spark imagination and learning, and you will receive Enrichment Kits filled with book recommendations and activities that focus on phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art.

Quack Storytime will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18 at the North Adams Library. Penguin Storytime is set for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19 at the Peebles Library. Pets Storytime will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19 and at 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 20 at the Manchester Library. Pirates Storytime will happen at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 20 at the West Union Library. Join us for these fun-filled Storytimes and let your child’s imagination soar!

Looking for an exciting way for your child to spend the afternoon? We have two fantastic opportunities for children aged 6 – 11 to get creative. Our Smorgasbord Makerspace will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Peebles Library, where children can enjoy crafts, puzzles, and engaging activities. Crafternoon at the West Union Library will be at 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays, with a special session on February 20 where kids can create delightful egg carton flowers and express their creativity!

We haven’t forgotten about teens and adults. Check out these engaging programs designed just for you. Teen Valentine Origami will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 13 at the North Adams Library, where teens can fold their way into the season of love by creating beautiful origami designs. Teen Video Game Day is happening at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19 at the Manchester Library, offering friendly competition and gaming fun. Additionally, the Household DIY Series for adults will feature a Basic Bathroom Repair session at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 at the North Adams Library, where you can learn simple, cost-effective solutions for common bathroom repairs to save time and money.

Families can join us for our Crochet Basics session at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 20 at the North Adams Library to learn how to make a heart coaster in a relaxed and friendly setting. If you prefer to slow down with a movie, check out our Movie Afternoon at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 at the Manchester Library. Enjoy a magical film filled with imagination and laughter while snacking on buttery popcorn with your loved ones.

No matter your age or interest, there’s an event for you at your local library this February. Don’t miss out on these engaging programs — bring a friend or the whole family and make memories while learning something new! For more information, contact your library: North Adams Library: (937) 386-2556 — Peebles Library: (937) 587-2085 — Manchester Library: (937) 549-3359 — West Union Library: (937) 544-2591. We can’t wait to see you at the library