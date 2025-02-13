By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

In a world where love stories often flicker and fade, Boyd and Glenda Young’s relationship shines as a testament to unwavering commitment, deep faith, and the power of growing together. This June, the couple will celebrate 55 years of marriage—an incredible milestone built on a foundation of love, perseverance, and faith. Their story, one of youthful romance, challenges, and lasting devotion, offers a heartwarming reflection just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Boyd first laid eyes on Glenda when he was just 11 years old at her aunt’s house. She was there with her siblings, and though there was a moment of sizing each other up, it was her older sister who initially caught Boyd’s eye, while Glenda was drawn to his older brother. However, fate had a different plan. It wasn’t until Boyd was 13 that he and Glenda truly connected, and by the time he was 14, their young friendship had blossomed into something more.

Their first significant outing together took place at the county fair. Boyd, eager to be with Glenda, jumped the fence to sneak into the event since he didn’t have money for a ticket. “I wasn’t supposed to be with any boys,” Glenda recalled with a laugh. But as luck would have it, the young couple unexpectedly ran into her parents. In a moment of pure teenage panic, Glenda introduced Boyd to them and then bolted, leaving him standing face-to-face with her mother and father.

Despite this rather unconventional beginning, the two continued seeing each other, and their bond only grew stronger. Boyd knew early on that Glenda was the one for him. By his junior year of high school, he had already purchased an engagement ring for her, setting it on layaway at Woody’s in Manchester for $35. “She probably paid for it,” Boyd joked. That ring was just the first step toward a lifetime together.

On June 20, 1970, Boyd and Glenda traveled to Kentucky to get their marriage license and officially start their life together. They moved into a trailer they had picked out while Boyd was still a junior, setting up their first home as newlyweds.

Like any marriage, theirs was not without its struggles. They spent five years praying for their first child, and when their prayers were answered, they were blessed with not just one but three beautiful children. Each of their children was unique in their own way, and eventually, their family expanded with the arrival of grandchildren—something they had eagerly anticipated for what felt like an eternity.

Their faith played a crucial role in the strength of their marriage. Boyd and Glenda both agree that had they not given their hearts to the Lord early on, their marriage might not have survived. “We were not compatible,” Boyd admitted. “The way I was raised and the way I saw things were entirely different from her upbringing. But our love for Christ and our commitment to Him is what rooted us more than anything.”

In 1971, just a year into their marriage, they both dedicated their lives to their faith, a decision they believe has been the guiding force behind their long and happy union. “Many waters can’t quench love, and a flood can’t drown it,” Boyd reflected, quoting a verse from the Book of Solomon. “You just keep falling in love over and over again.”

Their marriage, like any, has had its ups and downs. There was even a brief period of separation—two weeks to be exact—when Boyd moved to South Point for a job. But despite the challenges, they always found their way back to each other. “Divorce was never an option,” Boyd said firmly. “I never saw my life without her. No matter what happened, that was never a word or a thought we used.”

That commitment carried them through difficult times and helped them build a life centered on love and mutual respect. “One of the first priorities is to show love,” Boyd said. “I come from a troubled home, but I determined early on that our household would be different. Love would be at the center of it.”

After 55 years together, Boyd and Glenda believe the key to a strong marriage is the willingness to change and adapt. “Before marriage, we have a lot of ideas about what it’s going to be, but we have no clue,” Boyd admitted. “You have to change, mold yourself, and become who you need to be for each other.”

He points to scripture as his guide, particularly the Biblical command for husbands to love their wives as Christ loves the church. “That means I have to die to who I thought I was going to be and become what I need to be for her,” he said. “People don’t like to give up on their own expectations, but the joy that comes from adapting and growing together is greater than anything you can imagine.”

While some couples celebrate their anniversaries with elaborate trips or gifts, Boyd and Glenda find joy in life’s simple moments. “We’ve been blessed with so much,” Boyd said. “Special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries are just another day to us because every day together is special.”

For Valentine’s Day, they won’t be expecting extravagant gifts or grand gestures. Instead, they’ll likely enjoy a pizza and exchange a simple but heartfelt “I love you.” Their love is not about one day of celebration—it’s about the daily choice to cherish and honor one another.

Boyd sums it up best: “I love her more now than I ever did. And I know by the way she treats me, she feels the same.”

As we celebrate love this Valentine’s Day, Boyd and Glenda Young remind us that true love is not just about passion or grand romantic gestures—it’s about faith, commitment, and a lifetime of choosing each other, over and over again.