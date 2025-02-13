Special guests, Buddies, and volunteers danced the night away at the 2025 Night to Shine event held at Church 180 in Seaman. (Photo by Ryan Applegate)

The North Adams FFA under the leadership of Chris Fitzpatrick built and donated the Night to Shine stage letters for 2025. (Photo by Ryan Applegate)

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Adams County came together once again on Friday, February 7 for a night filled with joy, love and celebration as Night to Shine took place at Church 180 in Seaman. Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, this cherished annual event provided individuals with special needs an unforgettable prom experience centered on God’s love.

What began nearly a decade ago has grown into a signature event for the community. Tracy Spires, one of the original organizers, recalled how she and Dan Mitchell were inspired to bring Night to Shine to Adams County after seeing its impact in neighboring Brown County. Within just nine months, their vision became a reality, and since then, the event has continued to grow in size and significance.

“This night is one of the best nights of the year,” Spires said. “We honor all of our individuals with disabilities and special needs in the community and let them know that we love them and God loves them. And we value them.”

The evening featured a red carpet entrance, complete with cheering crowds, professional photography, and limousine rides. Attendees enjoyed a formal dinner, music and dancing, with each guest being crowned king or queen of the prom. The event created an unforgettable experience that fostered joy, confidence and inclusion.

Pastor Mike Parks of Church 180 emphasized the collaborative effort required to make the night a reality. “It takes the whole community to make this happen,” he said. “From volunteers to sponsors, churches, schools, and local businesses, everyone has a role in making this event so special.”

One of the defining characteristics of Night to Shine is the overwhelming support from local businesses and organizations. Each year, the event is fully funded by community sponsors who donate their time, services and financial support. For 2025, sponsors included ERC Amusements, Ramsey Kidz Kandy, Kim Mefford, Dickson’s Carpet Cleaning, Tami Graham, Smile in 321-Custom Tees, and Plaid & Pearls Boutique – Hometown Tan. Other sponsors included Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Wilson Realty, Frisch’s West Union, Peebles CCCU, Peebles Flower Shop, Manchester VFW, and many more who contributed to making the evening special.

The dedication of volunteers was another essential component of Night to Shine. Schools, churches, and civic groups united to provide everything from decorations to transportation. According to Spires, the event is often referred to as the “Super Bowl of Adams County” because of the scale of coordination and excitement surrounding it.

“Oh my goodness, this takes our entire community and village,” she said. “Terry, who does the food, says this is the Super Bowl of Adams County. And it absolutely is.”

The night’s festivities provided more than just entertainment; they created lasting memories for the participants and their families. Many guests eagerly anticipate the event year after year, as it offers a rare opportunity for individuals with special needs to be celebrated in such a grand fashion.

As Night to Shine continues to grow, it remains a shining example of Adams County’s compassion and dedication to inclusivity. Those interested in volunteering or supporting the event are encouraged to reach out to Church 180.

For attendees and volunteers alike, Night to Shine is more than just a prom—it’s a night filled with love, joy, and the unwavering support of an entire community. The first Friday in February continues to be a night to remember!