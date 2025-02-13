By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Administrative Assistant

Happy Valentine’s Day! Valentine’s Day is this Friday. Have you given thought into ways you could brighten not only a loved one’s day but maybe a stranger’s day as well? The way things are these days, there are many who maintain a status of isolation. Make a call to someone you have not spoken to in a while; a card or letter is still gratefully received; smile while on the phone because a person can hear it, or give a compliment of any kind to make the receiver feel good and yourself as well.

February dates to remember:

• We will be closed on February 17 for President’s Day.

• Free Lunch and Game Day will be on Thursday, February 20 starting at 11:30 a.m.

• Deadline for reserving a seat for our Senior Social Carry-In will be February 21.

• Senior Social Carry-In will be held on February 28 at noon. Guest Speaker will be Teresa Henson from Queen City Hospice.

• There will be a Council meeting on February 26 at 10:30 a.m. The public is welcome to attend.

Need Income Tax Help? The Potter’s House Ministries offers Free Tax Preparation through VITA – Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Counselors who are IRS Certified. Located at 5409 Winchester Ave., Sciotoville, Ohio. Call for your appointment at 1-740-776-4004.

From Go4Life – Exercising with Heart Disease: – Exercise is safe for almost everyone. In fact, studies show that people with arthritis, high blood pressure, diabetes, or heart disease benefit from regular exercise and physical activity. In some cases, exercise actually can improve some of these conditions. You may want to talk with your doctor about how your health condition might affect your ability to be active. Read more below.

To keep your heart healthy, be more physically active. Aim for 30 minutes of moderate-intensity activity on most or all days of the week. It doesn’t have to be done all at once—10-minute periods will do.

Other important ways to take care of your heart:

· If you smoke, quit. It’s never too late to get some benefit from quitting smoking.

· Follow a heart-healthy diet. Choose low-fat foods and those that are low in salt. Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, and foods high in fiber.

· Keep a healthy weight. Your healthcare provider can check your weight and height to learn your BMI (body mass index). A BMI of 25 or higher means you are at risk for heart disease, as well as diabetes and other health conditions.

The Ohio Department of Development and ABCAP want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Please call ABCAP at 1-567-268-1009 to set up an automated appointment.

Just A Thought: “To bring about change, you must not be afraid to take the first step. We will fail when we fail to try.” ~Rosa Parks