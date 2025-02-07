By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

January 28 was a night to honor at North Adams High School as the annual Athletic Hall of Fame ceremonies saw a trio of inductees recognized for their achievements and contributions. Entering the Hall of Fame last week were Brock Pistole, Mackenzie Toole, and Katey Glasgow McCann.

Brock Pistole is a 2002 graduate of North Adams High School. He participated in basketball, track and baseball. In basketball, Brock was named All-SHAC, All-District, and All-State three years. He scored 1,037 career points in basketball. His senior year, he averaged 18 points and 11 rebounds per game. In track, Brock qualified for the regional track meet in both the shot put and 4 x 100m relay. He was also the SHAC shot put champion.

Brock is currently raising his daughters in the North Adams area and has returned to his alma mater as the freshman boys basketball coach.

Mackenzie Toole is a 2019 graduate of North Adams High School, where she was the class valedictorian. Mackenzie was a flyer for the North Adams cheerleading squad all four years of high school. Her team earned multiple first place finishes during her high school career at the Adams, Brown, and Highland County fairs. They won the SHL cheer championship in 2017 and 2018, and were the Southern Ohio Cheer Grand Champions in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

After high school, Mackenzie was a flyer for the cheer squad at Northern Kentucky University for four years. Her squad was a UCA National Division finalist in 2021, 2022 and 2023. They earned a third place finish nationally in Division 1 multiple times. Her senior year at NKU, Mackenzie was selected to cheer at NKU’s Division 1 tournament game as part of March Madness. Mackenzie graduated Summa Cum Laude from NKU with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a minor in Psychology. Since graduation she has been working as a Registered Nurse in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

North Adams also recognized in their Hall of Fame, “Friends of North Adams,” special Hall of Fame honors given to someone who has gone above and beyond in their contributions to the school’s athletic programs. This year’s “Friends of North Adams” Hall of Fame honoree was Katey Glasgow McCann.

Katey is a graduate of North Adams High School and played sports here during her high school career. She is a lifelong supporter of North Adams athletics and does many things to support the school’s sports teams. Katey is currently the scorekeeper for the JV boys, varsity boys, JV girls, varsity girls, seventh grade girls and eighth grade girls basketball teams and you can also spot her as a line judge at volleyball games.

Katey can also be found working the gate or concessions at various athletic events. She is always in favor of having a parade and organizes some of the parades for the school’s champions. She supports and cheers loudly for every sport at North Adams, even outdoors when it is snowing, you can still find her cheering at a game, obviously one of the Devils’ biggest fans and contributors.

The People’s Defender congratulates all of this year’s North Adams Hall of Fame inductees!