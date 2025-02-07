Assumes role of Fire Chief in Oliver Township

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

After four decades of dedicated service to the Peebles Fire Department, Chief Mike Estep retired on December 31, 2024. But his commitment to fire service did not end there. Just one day later, on January 1, 2025, he officially assumed the role of Fire Chief in nearby Oliver Township. His transition marks a continued legacy of leadership and dedication to improving fire service in Adams County.

Estep’s career, which began in 1984 when he was first voted onto the Peebles Fire Department, spans several decades of firefighting, leadership, and community service. From volunteer firefighter to serving as Peebles’ fire chief for nearly 25 years, Estep played a crucial role in shaping the department and improving fire response capabilities throughout the region.

During his time as Peebles Fire Chief, Estep’s leadership saw several major milestones in the department’s growth. He was instrumental in securing grants, expanding resources, and building new facilities to better serve the community. Under his guidance, the Peebles Fire Department expanded to two stations, one on State Route 781 at Jones Road and another in Oliver Township, offering vital protection to both rural and more urban areas.

Among his significant achievements was overseeing the development of a new fire station in Oliver Township and ensuring that it was fully equipped with necessary apparatus, including engines, tankers, and brush trucks. This station was built through a combination of community support, grants, and collaboration with the Amish community, which provided labor for the construction.

Estep’s work extended beyond the physical growth of the department. He was known for his tireless effort in securing grants to fund improvements, including COVID-19 response initiatives, equipment acquisition, and personnel training. His efforts helped equip the Peebles Fire Department with the most up-to-date gear, including specialized equipment such as a military-spec Polaris RZR diesel quad, used for fire suppression and search and rescue operations in difficult terrain.

Estep’s tenure as a firefighter and chief also witnessed significant changes in the way fire departments operate, particularly in terms of safety standards, response strategies, and equipment. One of the most notable changes he oversaw was the improvement in response protocols and staffing during structure fires.

Historically, rural departments have minimal resources to fight fires, relying on volunteers who responded to calls as best they could. Over time, this has evolved into a much more structured and safety-conscious approach to firefighting. Today, a minimum of 25 firefighters is considered necessary to safely respond to a two-story structure fire. This is to ensure maximum safety for the crew, who are assigned to various roles during the operation, including active firefighting, standby crews for rotation, and recovery teams for when the primary team has reached the maximum time fighting the fire.

Estep’s leadership was crucial in implementing these standards and ensuring that local departments are prepared to meet the increasing complexity of firefighting in modern times. He championed efforts to improve firefighter safety, ensuring that the department adhered to standards for equipment, and training.

Throughout his career, Estep was committed to strengthening the bonds between fire departments in surrounding areas. He helped coordinate mutual aid agreements with local departments, allowing for better resource sharing and support during large-scale incidents. One of the most significant examples of this was during a 1990s structure fire in Peebles, which became one of the largest fires in the area’s history. The fire required 18 alarms and brought in firefighting units from Pike, Scioto, Brown, Highland, and Adams counties. Estep’s department worked alongside these crews to contain the blaze, demonstrating the power of mutual aid and teamwork in protecting the community.

Estep’s commitment to building strong community ties also extended to his work with local residents and businesses. He frequently sought ways to ensure that fire services were not only effective but also cost-efficient, often working with local governments and businesses to secure funding for essential projects.

As Estep retires from his role as Peebles Fire Chief and steps into the position of Oliver Township Fire Chief, his impact on the fire service in the region is undeniable. His efforts have helped transform the way the department responds to fires, secured resources that will benefit the community for years to come, and trained a new generation of firefighters to continue the work he started.

Estep is quick to acknowledge the many people who have supported his work over the years. He expressed his gratitude to the communities he served, from Peebles to Oliver Township, as well as to the men and women who worked alongside him in the fire service. He credits their dedication, community spirit, and willingness to volunteer as key factors in the department’s success.

Reflecting on his long career, Estep remains focused on the future. “The fire service is always evolving,” he says. “I’m proud of the work we’ve done, but there’s always more to be done. My job now is to continue building on the foundation we’ve established here in Oliver Township and continue ensuring the safety of the community.”

While Estep’s retirement from Peebles marks the end of an era, his new role in Oliver Township promises to carry on the legacy of service and dedication that has defined his career. As the fire service continues to evolve, Chief Mike Estep’s leadership will undoubtedly continue to be a guiding force in shaping the future of firefighting in the region, ensuring that safety, preparedness, and community remain at the heart of the fire service.