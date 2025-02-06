By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Margaret Edwards was officially sworn in as the first female Chief of Police for the Village of Seaman on January 13, marking a historic milestone in the town’s law enforcement history. With 27 years of experience in the field, Edwards’ appointment is a testament to her dedication and leadership. She also becomes only the second female police chief in Adams County, following in the footsteps of Carol Jones, who led the Manchester Police Department in 1989.

A lifelong resident of Seaman, Edwards graduated from North Adams High School in 1995 and completed her police training at the academy in 1997. She began her career with the Seaman Police Department that same year and steadily rose through the ranks, becoming Corporal in 2015, Sergeant in 2023, and now the Chief of Police. She had previously served as Interim Chief during crucial times, ensuring stability in the department.

The swearing-in ceremony, held on January 13 at the Seaman Village Council meeting, was attended by family, law enforcement mentors and community members who have supported Edwards throughout her journey. Mayor David Hughes expressed his confidence in her leadership, stating, “Margaret has given the Village so much, whether that be as a private citizen, a patrol officer, or Interim Chief. There really is nothing we have asked her to help us with that she is not willing to do with 100% effort. I am proud to have her serve as our Chief of Police.”

Edwards hopes her appointment inspires other women to pursue careers in law enforcement. “It’s an honor to serve my community,” she said. “I would advise any young ladies wanting to enter law enforcement as a profession to go for it! Safety is vital to every community, and their contributions would be invaluable.”

With nearly three decades of service, Edwards attributes her success to four key values: balance, confidence, boundaries and communication. “Balancing your personal life with a law enforcement career is tough, but maintaining that balance is important. Being confident, treating others with respect, and prioritizing trust within the community are essential,” she explained.

One of her priorities as Chief is to address staffing shortages by expanding the auxiliary police program. This initiative would allow certified officers to work part-time, maintaining their OPOTA certification while supporting the department. “Sadly, rural police officers don’t always earn what they could in larger cities, but this program could help bridge the gap while keeping our community safe,” she said.

Beyond her role in law enforcement, Edwards is an active community member. She works full-time as an investigator with the Southwest Ohio Developmental Center (SODC) in Batavia, a position she has held for 25 years. She also volunteers extensively with the American Legion Auxiliary and the North Adams Alumni Association, assists with security at local school events, and is an engaged member of Church 180.

In her role as Chief, Edwards plans to continue strengthening the relationship between the police department and the Seaman community. “We work in this community, we live in this community, and we spend most of our time and money here. My hope is to find more officers with the same commitment to fill the staffing needs of the village,” she said.

She is also committed to expanding programs that benefit the town’s youth, elderly, and church groups. “I will continue to be active and assist in the programs that we have going on in our community,” she emphasized. Edwards believes that community engagement is an essential part of modern policing, helping to build trust and cooperation between law enforcement and residents.

Edwards credits her family, friends, and faith for keeping her motivated and resilient. “Staying motivated is easy when you love what you do and see the positive impact you have on people. Resilience is different—you do what you need to do. Having an amazing support system in place is essential, and I’m grateful for the people in my life,” she said.

She also acknowledges the mentors who helped shape her career, including her brother John, who first piqued her interest in law enforcement. She expressed gratitude to officers like Rick Phillips, her first training officer, and Chief Chuck Crawford, who gave her an opportunity in the field. She also credits individuals such as Kevin Cross, Donnie Edgington, Matt Windle, and the men and women of the Sheriff’s Department for their continued guidance and support.

In addition to her leadership in law enforcement, Edwards finds fulfillment in her community service. As a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 633, she dedicates time to assisting veterans and organizing local events. She is also an advocate for alumni engagement through her involvement in the North Adams Alumni Association, where she helps coordinate annual events and promote local initiatives.

Her commitment to service extends beyond law enforcement and volunteer work—family remains a top priority. Edwards is a devoted mother to her three daughters: Mona, Johnie, and Kloey. Despite the demands of her career, she makes time to be actively involved in their lives, ensuring they grow up with strong values and a sense of community responsibility.

Margaret Edwards’ dedication, experience, and unwavering commitment to her community make her the ideal leader for the Seaman Police Department. As she continues to break barriers and set new standards, her leadership is expected to leave a lasting impact on the town she has called home her entire life.