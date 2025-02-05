SE District releases district tournament match ups

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The last week of the high school girls 2024-25 basketball season is upon us and that means only one thing – the postseason is also upon us. With big changes this year in how the tournament brackets are laid out, the Southeast District released this year’s brackets on Sunday, February 2 and now the county’s four girls’ squads know where they will be headed for district tournament play.

The teams from Adams County fall into Divisions V (two teams), VI (one team) and VII (one team), with the pairings based on each teams’ RPI ranking.

The Division V brackets is nothing less than loaded, with two teams that were Final Four participants last season in Fairland and Portsmouth. Coach Rob Davis and his North Adams Lady Devils, defending district champions and 14-5 at the time of the draw, are the #5 seed in Division V and will open up district play on their home court of Thursday, February 13, hosting #20 seed Wellston (5-14) in a district quarterfinal. A win there by the favored North Adams girls will propel them into the district semi-finals in Waverly on February 18, facing the winner of #8 seeded Adena and #17 seeded Northwest. If the Lady Devils pick up a second win, they will be back in Waverly on February 22 for the district title game, likely facing #2 seeded Fairland.

“We’re where I figured we would be,” said Coach Davis about his team’s draw. “We did stay away from Portsmouth and just have to take one game at a time and hope we get back to the district finals. It’s looking like that will mean Fairland who made it to state last year. Its a pretty tough bracket with three teams that have made recent Final Four runs, but that’s why you play – for the challenges.”

Also in Division V are Coach Jacob Stout and the West Union Lady Dragons, who stood 9-9 at the draw, earning them a #15 seed and a district quarterfinal road trip on February 13 to face #10 seed Chesapeake (11-8) in a 7 p.m. tip off. A win there sends the Lady Dragons to the district semis on February 19, where they would face the winner of #3 seeded Minford and #22 seeded Eastern Meigs.

“I’m happy with the way we have been playing and I think we have a chance to wina gainst Chesapeake,” said Coach Stout. “They are still going to be a tough team to beat but given our ups and downs all season, the draw could have been worse for us. There really are a lot of good teams in our division.”

Coach Sidney Pell and the Peebles Lady Indians (4-15) can be found on the Division VI bracket as the #14 seed. The Lady Indians’ district quarterfinal contest will be with a familiar face as they will make the trip to Mowrystown to face the #3 seeded Whiteoak Lady Wildcats (12-4). That game is set for February 13 at 7 p.m. with a trip to the district semi-finals on the line. Waiting in the semis will be the winner of #6 seed Ripley and #11 seed Nelsonville-York for a February 18 date at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

“It’s a different feel this year with the new division breakdown and not having a sectional,” said Coach Pell. “Honestly I feel like we fell where we should have. Drawing another SHAC team has its pros and cons. We have plenty of tape and know a lot about each other and we actually played Whiteoak pretty good in the regular season but just couldn’t quite get the job done. We feel like we have played better basketball towards the end of the year and hope to be able to keep that up and play the best we can going into tournament.”

Finally in Division VII are Coach Jordan Johnson and the Manchester Lady Greyhounds. The Lady Hounds were 3-16 at the draw and will be the #10 seed on the bracket. The Manchester girls will be in district quarterfinal action on February 13 at 7 p.m., making the long trek to face #7 seeded Symmes Valley (8-10). If the young Lady Hounds can pull off the road upset, they would move to the district semifinals on February 18 at Wellston High School, facing the #2 seeded Green Lady Bobcats.