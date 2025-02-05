Current Agricultural Use Value has increased substantially following the 2024 reappraisal and update, affecting 24 counties that are seeing new tax bills this year.

Why are values increasing, and how do property taxes respond? Join Ohio Farm Bureau for a free webinar Feb. 11 to discuss the recent increases in CAUV values, information to help you understand the property tax system, and an update on legislative action.

“Many property owners saw their property values increase in the most recent round of reappraisals and updates,” said Leah Curtis, associate general counsel for Ohio Farm Bureau, who will be presenting the latest information on CAUV during the upcoming webinar. “CAUV landowners saw their property values double or more in this last reappraisal cycle. While almost unheard of in residential or commercial real estate, increases of this nature have not been uncommon for CAUV in the last 20 years.”

The webinar also will cover an update on the work of the state’s Joint Committee on Property Tax Review and how the committee provided an opportunity for Ohio Farm Bureau to advocate for its members’ policies related to CAUV and property tax reform.

Registration is required to attend the webinar, which runs Feb. 11 from 9 to 10 a.m. To register, visit ofb.ag/CAUV2025.

