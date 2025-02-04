News Release

The Adams County Community Foundation announced last week the establishment of the Jan and Andy Davenport Scholarship Fund by their daughter, Sara Pomeroy.

The scholarship fund is intended to support Adams County students who aspire to further their education at a university or trade school.

Jan Davenport has been a teacher with the Adams County Ohio Valley system for nearly 33 years, having taught across several grade levels and subjects including kindergarten, art, and eighth grade language arts among others. She is a 1970 graduate of Seaman High School.

Andy Davenport is a 1968 graduate of West Union High School and recently retired after 30 years of service with the Ohio History Connection, formerly the Ohio Historical Society. Since 1988 Andy has owned and operated his own small business, Andy’s Electric Service and Plumbing.

Andy is especially excited to start this scholarship fund, stating, “There is a shortage of electricians, heating and cooling repair technicians, and plumbers. Our hope is that an Adams County student will acquire the necessary skills to learn the trades and start their own business.”

Jan added, “I’d like to see young people become teachers. Our children need good educators to join the profession. There is a shortage of teachers. Ultimately, we hope that any Adams County resident can have access to pursue their dreams and chosen profession.”

She also said, “You don’t have to give a lot to make a significant impact on someone who needs and deserves it. We encourage others to give back and support our community.”

The Adams County Community Foundation recently celebrated it five-year anniversary. In that five years thirteen new funds have been established by persons who care about the future of the Adams County Community. To date the Foundation has awarded over 30 community grants and 91 scholarships to college and trade school.

For more information about the Adams County Community Foundation and how to establish your own endowment fund that will give back to the community forever visit their Facebook page, go to www.accfo.org, or call (937) 544-8659