Press Release

Mirac Tabronics (Mirac, LLC) in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, Adams County Economic and Community Development, and Highland County Economic Development today announced an investment of over $2.69 million in its Adams and Highland County operations, creating 40 new jobs.

“Mirac’s investment will revitalize its existing Manchester facility and boost its operations in Lynchburg, enabling the company to plan for long-term growth in the region,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “The expansion will support new medical, military, and aerospace production to meet market demand as Mirac adds 40 jobs between its Adams County and Highland County locations.”

Mirac Tabtronics is a contractual electronic assembly and fabrication company that specializes in printed circuit boards and wire harnesses. Headquartered in Lynchburg, Ohio, the company serves customers in the medical, transportation, banking, gaming, and industrial sectors.

“We appreciate the support from JobsOhio that will allow Mirac to remain in Adams County and expand the Manchester facility as a high-tech manufacturing center,” said Edward Carter, President and COO of Mirac, LLC. “It is important to our team that we continue to support and grow employment opportunities in Southern Ohio, it’s a great place to live and work.”

At its Manchester, Ohio facility, Mirac will invest $1,042,827 to revitalize its existing facility. This investment will establish the location as a state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing facility, designed to meet the demands of high-end industries like medical and aerospace. Along with these upgrades, the project will create 20 new jobs in Adams County.

“This facility will now be the focal point for our future assembly and advanced manufacturing growth,” said Carter. “Mirac is excited about the long-term opportunity we have in Adams County.”

Paul Worley, Director of Adams County Economic Development, said the community has enjoyed a long-standing, positive partnership with Mirac. “We are excited about Mirac’s decision to enhance and expand their production facility in Manchester, creating new job opportunities and bringing significant capital investment to our region,” said Worley.

In addition, Mirac will invest $1,650,000 at its headquarters and production facility located in Lynchburg, Ohio creating 20 new jobs. This investment will position Mirac to capture new markets and support the company’s long-term growth strategy.

This dual investment reinforces the company’s dedication to growth in the Southeast Ohio region.

“We are pleased to congratulate Mirac on their announcement of expansion and their commitment to significant job creation. Mirac is a valued corporate citizen and employer, and this investment

demonstrates their dedication to maintaining that status,” said Julie Bolender, Director of Highland County Economic Development. “We extend our congratulations and look forward to ongoing collaboration.”

JobsOhio is supporting the project with a $591,000 JobsOhio Revitalization Grant. The JobsOhio Revitalization Program offers loans and grants to bridge the financial gap between the appealing cost of brownfield sites and the cost of site redevelopment. This program mitigates financial risk and accelerates projects, returning land and buildings to productive use more efficiently.

“We are pleased to be a part of the growth of Mirac as the company expands its operations in Adams County and Highland County,” said Katy Farber, OhioSE Interim President. “The new jobs and investment tied to this project will work to further ensure the long-term future of the facility and company in the OhioSE region.”