By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Administrative Assistant

While many people may be aware that May was designated “Older Americans Month” by President John F. Kennedy in 1963, far fewer know that February also celebrates older Americans. Every February, the nation celebrates Senior Independence Month to support dignified and full lives for each senior member in our community.

Senior Independence Month as we know it today began in the 1800s. The Industrial Revolution was sweeping across America, disrupting traditional, social, and familial networks. As individuals moved to the cities and became dispersed over the U.S., the vacuum of extended families left many people stranded in times of need. Women’s organizations and church groups established the first homes for the elderly, and other organizations slowly popped up after.

For most older adults, continuing to live at home is a key part of their independence. That’s why it’s crucial to equip our loved ones’ so they’re safe and able to perform tasks on their own. Install an up-to-date security system, non-slip floor mats, organize a living area so all items are accessible, and maintain a well-lit environment to help prevent falls. Ensure that senior citizens have proper access to working telephones, both portable and fixed, so each system can be easily and quickly accessible during any emergency. Program in emergency phone numbers as well.

Functioning cellphones and tablets also contribute to a senior’s safety. In addition to allowing seniors to contact people/services immediately, cellphones offer built-in flashlights and emergency contact apps make a call for help quick/easy. They can also serve as location devices and, of course, provide maps and navigation.

Maintaining a healthy mind and body is important for preserving independence and pride. Be sure loved ones get regular exercise, take walks (when possible), and eat well. Seniors can keep their minds sharp by developing a new skill, participating in a new activity, or learning how to use a new technology. Aging doesn’t mean it’s time to count fewer freedoms and let go of an independent lifestyle.

Most importantly, call and visit the older adults in your life often. Seniors who’re active are healthier, so develop a dependable routine of contact. Stop by in the mornings or call after dinner. If they no longer drive, take them where they may need to go, such as a medical appointment, grocery shopping, or just a leisurely ride out into the community, maybe to visit a friend.

And when possible, help older adults volunteer in their community. Volunteering can help in an active social life. It’s time to give back to those seniors who set us up for our success — or those who became our friends.

Celebrate National Senior Independence Month by making positive life changes that help older adults remain independent. To live a liberated lifestyle with dignity is important to all older adults, and its key to families and community.

Just A Thought: “One good thing about being older is we did most of our stupid things before the Internet!” ~ Unknown