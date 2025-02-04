Press Release

Congressman Dave Taylor (OH-02) recently introduced the Regulation Decimation Act, legislation that will rein in the sheer volume of government regulations that have been imposed on Americans over the past four years. Representatives Mark Harris (NC-08), Michael Rulli (OH-06), Marlin Stutzman (IN-03), Brandon Gill (TX-26), Mike Collins (GA-10), Abraham Hamadeh (AZ-08), and Tony Wied (WI-08) joined Congressman Taylor in cosponsoring this legislation.

“Under the last four years of the Biden Administration, the number of regulations from government bureaucrats has soared and been shoved down the throats of Americans who are just trying to live their lives,” said Congressman Taylor. “From electric vehicle mandates dictating which cars Americans are allowed to drive to rules about what kitchen appliances they can use, the federal government has gone far beyond its purview.”

The Regulation Decimation Act would require ten government regulations to be eliminated for every one that is implemented. Shrinking government over-regulation will rein in burdensome rules and allow American industries to thrive, enabling the United States to take significant actions like unleashing American energy and significantly reducing unnecessary paperwork for small, family businesses.

“Congress must trim the fat from our Nation’s bloated federal bureaucracy, and the Regulation Decimation Act will do just that,” continued Congressman Taylor. “The federal government is meant to ensure our national defense capabilities and oversee the application of the law; not micromanage which car Americans drive and which appliances they can use in their kitchen. Congress must take tangible action to rein in government bureaucrats and over-regulation.”

During his first term, President Donald Trump initiated the policy of cutting two regulations for every one that was enacted. His deregulatory action resulted in widespread benefits such as boosted economic productivity, reduced unemployment, increased middle-class income, and the return of American jobs back to U.S. soil.

Since then, President Trump has suggested that ten regulations should be eliminated for every one that is introduced to more rapidly eliminate government overregulation. The Regulation Decimation Act would codify this idea and is critical to liberating American people and industries to thrive.

On January 28, 2024, the Supreme Court issued a ruling on Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo overturning “Chevron deference,” which had allowed federal agencies to write law. This instance of putting decision power in the hands of local decision-makers instead of government bureaucrats has paved the way for legislation like Congressman Taylor’s Regulation Decimation Act.

The word “decimation” has Latin origins meaning “the removal of a tenth,” and serves as a driving factor behind the Regulation Decimation Act.

Congressman David Taylor represents Ohio’s Second Congressional District which includes Clermont, Clinton, Pike, Adams, Brown, Highland, Ross, Scioto, Pickaway, Hocking, Vinton, Jackson, Lawrence, Gallia, and Meigs counties, as well as part of Fayette County.