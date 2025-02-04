Bryan (Mack) MacArthur Chandler, 82, died peacefully in Somerset, KY, on January 26, 2025. He was born September 13, 1942, in Manchester, OH. He was preceded by parents, Charles Edward Chandler and Betty Jane (Nixon) Chandler; one brother, Charles Eddie Chandler.

Mack Chandler is survived by spouse, Kathy (Blythe) Chandler; sister, Barbara Ann (Chandler) Smith; son, Bryan Marion Chandler; daughter, Dulcey Eileen (Chandler) Griffith; three grandchildren, LaShelle (Chandler) Rabold, Wade Louis Griffith, and Trevor MacArthur Griffith; and two great-grandchildren, Maya Rose Rabold, and Zara Morrison Rabold.

Mack Chandler played baseball and basketball for Manchester High School and graduated in 1960. He loved hunting wild game and fishing the Ohio River, creeks and farm ponds.

One of his first jobs was brush hogging grass along the roads for the Department of Transportation for the state of Ohio. He was also a valued member of the Manchester Volunteer Fire Department for several years. Managing and maintaining the boat ramp on the east side of Manchester set him up well for his love to boat and water ski with family and friends.

Mack was also an avid National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) drag racer in his black 1966 Super Sport (SS) 396 Chevelle turning an 11-second quarter mile at Edgewater Motor Sports Park in Cleves, OH. This was a big deal back in the day, and he had the accolades to show. Racing still in his blood, he started racing homing pigeons, enjoying the comradery with fellow racers.

He always tried his best to make every Cincinnati Reds or Bengals game, in person or on TV. As you can tell, Mack enjoyed all that life had to give.

During this time, he worked at LeBlond Makino in Mason, OH, retiring after 40 years. After retirement, he ended up in his dream home, a log cabin he built with friends and family on Lake Cumberland, KY. He loved the lake life and sharing it with longtime friends, church fellowship, and companionship as they gathered for get-togethers, holiday parties, and cookouts. He will be missed.

Memorial service: Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at Manchester Community Church, 405 E. 8th Street, Manchester, OH, 45144. Visitation 11 a.m. to noon. Service from noon to 12:30 p.m. Please join us for lunch following the service in the dining hall at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to masterprovisions.org/donate.