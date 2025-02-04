By Julia McCane-Knox

Valentine’s Day is almost here, and the Adams County Public Library has an exciting lineup of events just for you! Whether you’re a parent, child, teen or adult, there’s something special waiting to spark your creativity and make this season of love even more meaningful.

If you have little ones, bring them to a Valentine’s Day Storytime at your nearest library. At the North Adams Library, Storytime kicks off at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11. Your kids will sing “Will You Be My Valentine?” go on a fun scavenger hunt, and enjoy the story “Froggy’s First Kiss” by Jonathon London. Head to the Peebles Library on Wednesday, February 12 at 11 a.m., where your kids can sing playful songs like the fingerplay favorite “Ten Little Hearts,” create sweet Valentine’s Day cards, and hear “Biscuit’s Valentine’s Day” by Alyssa Satin Capucilli.

Over at the Manchester Library, you can choose between two sessions: Wednesday, February 12 at 11 a.m. or Thursday, February 13 at 5 p.m. There your little ones will sing “Heart’s Song,” create adorable “bee mine” crafts, and listen to “Valensteins” by Ethan Long. Or, if you’re closer to the West Union Library, stop by on Thursday, February 13 at 11 a.m. to make a heartfelt “I love you to pieces” craft, sing lively children’s songs, and hear “Bad Kitty Does Not Like Valentine’s Day” by James Dean.

Older kids will love the After School STEAM Adventures program at the North Adams Library on Wednesday, February 12 at 3 p.m. If your child is aged 6 to 11, they can use the library’s bead collection to create their own Valentine’s Day bracelet. Whether they gift it to a friend or keep it as a personal keepsake, it’s sure to be a fun, hands-on experience they’ll remember.

Looking for a family-friendly activity? Gather everyone and head to the Manchester Library on Wednesday, February 12 at 3:30 p.m. You’ll have everything you need to make beautiful Valentine’s Day cards and crafts for your loved ones. No need to bring supplies —everything will be provided for you to create something special together.

Teens, it’s your turn to get crafty. Come to the Peebles Library on Thursday, February 13, at 3:30 p.m., and make your own Perler bead masterpiece to take home. All the supplies will be ready for you — just bring your imagination and creativity! Don’t forget to register ahead of time to reserve your spot for this awesome event.

Adults, treat yourself to an evening of creativity at West Union Library’s Pinterest Party on Monday, February 10 at 5:30 p.m. Whether you’re a crafting pro or a total beginner, this

event is a great way to unwind and try your hand at Pinterest-inspired crafts in a relaxed and welcoming environment.

With events tailored to every age group, the Adams County Public Library is the perfect place to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year. Don’t miss the chance to create, connect, and share the love with your community! Have a question? Give us a call! Reach the West Union Library at 937-544-2591, the Peebles Library at 937-587-2085, the North Adams Library at 937-386-2556, or the Manchester Library at 937-549-3359. See you in the library!