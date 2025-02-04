Forces closure on February 3

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

A wave of winter illnesses has swept through the Adams County/Ohio Valley Local School District (ACOVSD), causing high absentee rates among students and staff, Superintendent Dawn Wallace has confirmed.

Over the past week, student absences in the rural Appalachian district’s seven schools—home to 3,500 students—reached as high as 20%. Staff illnesses have also surged, with up to 20% of employees calling out sick on some days. The outbreak, which includes cases of strep throat, influenza, and an unidentified persistent viral cough, has disrupted normal school operations, affecting classroom instruction, transportation, and overall daily routines.

Despite the increasing number of absences, district leaders initially decided to keep schools open, citing the importance of in-person learning and the need to provide services to students. “Working with the Health Department, we will stay open as we continue to reach more students at school than online,” Wallace stated. However, the continued spread of illnesses created significant challenges.

Transportation disruptions were among the first signs of strain, as multiple bus drivers called out sick, forcing the district to rearrange bus routes. The shortage of substitute drivers made it difficult to cover all routes, causing delays and confusion for families.

Recognizing the severity of the outbreak, the district has ramped up its cleaning and sanitization efforts. Extra cleaning crews have been called in to deep clean classrooms, hallways, and common areas. Teachers and students are encouraged to wipe down desks and frequently touched surfaces throughout the school day. These efforts mirror the district’s previous response to COVID-19, which helped mitigate the spread of illness in past years.

“We are intentionally deep cleaning, as well as encouraging teachers and students to wipe off surfaces to combat the yuckies that are invading us right now—similar to our previous efforts with COVID,” ACOVSD stated in a Facebook post.

Wallace has also urged parents to take extra precautions at home, asking them to keep children home if they show symptoms such as fever, persistent coughing, or a runny nose. “If your child has a fever, please keep them home—we understand, and they will be sent home anyway so they do not infect others,” she emphasized. “Students and staff are passing this around our county like candy.”

As the number of illnesses continued to rise, ACOVSD made the decision to close schools on Monday, February 3 to allow students and staff time to recover and to conduct additional deep cleaning.

“This is a time of exception and understanding,” Wallace stated, acknowledging the concerns surrounding attendance requirements. “As an administrative team, we will have grace and patience and ask the same from the community.”

The district also reassured parents that attendance policies will be handled with flexibility and that students will not be penalized for staying home due to illness. Wallace emphasized the importance of following doctor-recommended return-to-school dates and not sending children back too soon.

Attendance numbers began to trend upward by midweek, offering a glimmer of hope that the outbreak may be stabilizing. However, Wallace and other district leaders remain cautious, urging families to remain vigilant.

“We are rallying together for our students and staff,” Wallace said. “While we want our students back as soon as we can get them, we also need them to heal. I sure hope it is done soon!”

For now, the district remains committed to ensuring a safe and healthy learning environment. Parents and staff alike remain hopeful that the combination of deep cleaning, increased awareness, and temporary closures will help bring an end to this challenging wave of illnesses.