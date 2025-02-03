SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Brendan Barnes

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS: Amanda Barnes

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Football, Wrestling

FAVORITE SPORT:

Wrestling

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The people you meet

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

First pin in wrestling

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Johnny Cash

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Alaska

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Harry Potter”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Stranger Things

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Fishing

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Raising Cane’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Brayden Hoskins

FUTURE PLANS:

Move to North Carolina