SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Brendan Barnes
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS: Amanda Barnes
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Football, Wrestling
FAVORITE SPORT:
Wrestling
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The people you meet
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
First pin in wrestling
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Johnny Cash
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Alaska
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Harry Potter”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Stranger Things
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Fishing
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Raising Cane’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Brayden Hoskins
FUTURE PLANS:
Move to North Carolina