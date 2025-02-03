John Daniel Caraway, age 60, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on January 15, 2025 at Wellstar North Fulton Medical Center in Roswell, Georgia.

Daniel was born on March 10, 1964 to John and Joyce Caraway at Adams County Hospital in West Union, Ohio. He attended Jefferson Elementary/Jr. High in Blue Creek and went on to graduate from West Union High School. He furthered his education at Miami University of Ohio and Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Daniel is survived by his wife of 26 years, Laura (Agostino) Caraway; son Tyler Caraway of Seattle, Washington; and twin sons, Peter Caraway and Griffin Caraway, of Atlanta, Georgia. Daniel is also survived by his parents, John and Joyce Caraway of Blue Creek, Ohio; sister Kimberly (Tim) Whitacre of Chillicothe, Ohio; brother Darrin Caraway of Portsmouth, Ohio; sister Jonda (Jason) Via of Dacula, Georgia; and sister Michelle (Matt) Condon of West Union, Ohio; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Daniel was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Donald and Lucille Caraway, Rev. Clyde and Molly Dillow, as well as his Uncle Dean Dillow, Uncle Marvin and Aunt Luetta Dillow, Uncle George and Aunt Linda Caraway, Uncle Ray and Aunt Cheryl (Dillow) Daulton, Uncle Ray Hayslip, and his cousins Bryan Daulton, Trea Smalley, Brad Caraway, and Brent Caraway.

Daniel was peacefully laid to rest at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, Georgia. A celebration of life is being planned for Daniel’s birthday in March at his childhood church in Blue Creek, Ohio at Moore’s Chapel Church in the Fellowship Hall.

“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and and a future.” Jermia