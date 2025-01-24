Tom Downing and his family gather for a family portrait with Tom holding his “Precious” Ruthie. Back Row. from left, Brad Jones, Tim Shipley and David Shipley; Middle Row, from left, Kenlie Jones, Leslie Downing-Jones, Barbara Shipley and Jacqueline Stitt; Front Row, from left, Braylie Jones, Tom Downing, Ruthie Stitt and Madelin Shipley. (Photo provided by Barbara Shipley)

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Thomas “Tom” Downing was not just a family man, he was a pillar of his community, a steadfast supporter of youth, and a beloved figure whose legacy of kindness continues to resonate. Known for his selfless acts of generosity, his dedication to his family, and his deep love for the North Adams boys and girls basketball programs, as well as Adams County’s 4-H and Junior Fair exhibitors, Downing’s presence touched countless lives.

Downing, who passed away recently at the age of 87, left behind a legacy that is cherished by his family, friends, and community. His daughters, Leslie Downing-Jones and Barbara Shipley, shared their father’s extraordinary impact in a recent interview, reflecting on his unwavering devotion to helping others, whether through financial support, volunteering, or simply lending a hand when needed.

“He was just wonderful. Everybody loved him,” said Leslie Downing-Jones. “He had this presence that made everyone want to go see him, shake his hand, or hug him—no matter their age or background.”

Downing’s ability to connect with people of all ages was one of his most defining qualities. He was known for greeting everyone with a warm handshake, a hug, and often Werther’s candy. No matter how long he had known someone, Downing always made a point to hug them every time they met.

His love for his family was immeasurable. After the tragic loss of his son, Chad, when he was just 10 years old, Downing became heavily involved in the Chad Downing Scholarship Fund, which has raised over $100,000 to support local students.

Downing’s commitment to the North Adams basketball programs was unmatched. He was a regular presence at games, purchasing tickets and donating generously. His daughters shared that he played a crucial role in supporting the school’s athletic endeavors and was always ready to help, whether it was covering the cost of a bus for the team or donating money for uniforms.

“Dad loved the basketball programs—both boys and girls teams,” Shipley recalled. “He wanted to make sure the kids had what they needed to succeed. He was always there, whether it was for a game, a fundraiser, or just to encourage the kids.”

But Downing’s love for youth didn’t stop at basketball. His support for the Adams County 4H and junior fair exhibitors was equally notable. Downing was a fixture at the fair, especially on sheep days, his personal favorite. He offered guidance to youth, whether it was coaching them on how to present their animals or advising them on how to improve their skills.

“He always made time for the kids,” Downing-Jones said. “If a kid needed help, he was there and he never wanted anyone to know.”

Downing’s dedication to youth extended beyond mentorship. He made it his mission to support younger generations, attending 4H events, supporting fair exhibitors, and even donating trophies for winners.

His legacy of selflessness continues through the initiatives he supported, including the sheep barn renovation project at the fairgrounds. Downing played a significant role in updating the facilities, ensuring the fairgrounds would be a better place for future generations of youth.

Beyond his work with youth programs, Downing was a man who radiated love, kindness, and generosity in every aspect of his life. He was always the first to offer help to anyone in need. Whether it was a neighbor struggling with a driveway in the winter or a farmer needing assistance, Downing was there to lend a hand.

“Dad did things without anyone knowing. He never sought recognition,” Downing-Jones said. “If he saw a need, he filled it. That was just who he was.”

Braylie Jones and Jacqueline Stitt, the granddaughters of the beloved family patriarch, shared their own treasured memories of their time with him. Their stories paint a picture of a loving, caring, and sometimes humorous man who left a lasting impact on those closest to him.

Braylie recalls special moments spent with her grandfather, particularly their time together in the family garden. One memory stands out vividly: “We were out there one year planting over 240 tomato plants. I was in my 20s, and he was around 85. We had to plant them by hand because the tobacco setter was broken. We crawled on our hands and knees, digging holes for each plant. Despite the physical challenge, it was one of the most fun and fulfilling experiences. Spending that time together meant everything to me.”

Jacqueline shared her grandfather’s affectionate nickname for her youngest daughter, Ruthie, his great-granddaughter. “He always called Ruthie ‘My Precious,’ even though her real name was Ruthie. He had a special way of showing love and affection to all of us.”

Jacqueline added a particularly touching memory that highlights the depth of their grandfather’s love for family: “I remember when I was little, I didn’t want to go to preschool. He took me there, and I cried, refusing to go. He didn’t force me. Instead, he brought me back home, and we spent the day together. It’s little moments like that, where he always put family first, that I’ll never forget.”

Whether working side-by-side in the garden, sharing a laugh over hams at Kroger, or offering a warm hug, Braylie and Jacqueline’s memories of their grandfather are filled with love, humor, and deep connection. Their stories are a testament to the special relationship they shared with a man who prioritized family above all else.

Downing’s presence in the community was felt by many. In fact, during his funeral visitation, over 1,000 people attended to pay their respects. The line was so long that many young people, some of whom had never met him personally, came to share their stories of how he had touched their lives. From donating to a local basketball team’s fundraiser to helping someone buy tickets for an event, Downing’s acts of kindness were countless.

When asked how they want their father to be remembered, Downing’s daughters didn’t hesitate. They want him to be remembered for his kindness, love, and unwavering selflessness.

“He just loved people,” Shipley said. “It didn’t matter who they were or where they came from. He loved them. That’s what made him so special.”

As the family looks to the future, they are focused on continuing the work their father started. They plan to continue supporting youth programs and maintaining the Chad Dowling Scholarship Fund in his memory. While they have not yet decided on any formal memorials or initiatives, they are committed to honoring his legacy by carrying on his work in the community.

“We’ll keep doing what he loved,” Downing-Jones said. “He didn’t want anything in return. He just wanted to help. And that’s what we’ll do.”

Tom Downing’s impact on his family, friends, and community will never be forgotten. His kindness, generosity, and love for others continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know him. His legacy of service to others lives on in the hearts of all those he touched.