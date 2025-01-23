On Saturday, December 14, eleven groups of bird lovers and watchers spread out across Adams County to count birds for the 50th annual Adams County Audubon Christmas Bird Count.

According to Mark Zloba, coordinator for the event, “This year participants broke the record for the number of species found on that day. In all 85 species were recorded, breaking the record which has been held since 2005 when 84 species were identified.”

He also notes record numbers of bald eagles, barred owls, red-shouldered hawks, red-headed woodpeckers and American Wigeons. At the end of the day observers counted 85 different species totaling 8071 birds and waterfowl.

Some of the more notable species included nine bald eagles, one snow goose, 24 wood ducks, five Copper’s Hawks, 13 northern harrier, 37 red-shouldered hawks, 50 red-tailed hawks, one sharped-shinned hawk and 79 kestrels (sparrow hawk).

There were nine bared owls counted, 11 screech owls, and seven great horned owls. Eight wild turkeys, but no grouse, bobwhite quail or woodcock were counted. Woodpeckers are in good supply with 67 downy woodpeckers, 29 hairy woodpeckers, 31-pileated, 102 red-bellied woodpeckers and a surprising 37 red-headed woodpeckers.

Other waterfowl included two americian coot, eight american wigeon, 76-black ducks, four ring necked ducks, one ruddy duck, six gadwall ducks, 16-hooded merganser, 101-mallards, nine lesser scaup, one green winged teal, one northern pintail, one pied-billed grebe, two bufflehead and 319-Canada goose. Nine great blue herons were also counted.

No surprise here as 2,230 European starlings were counted. The second most common species was the crow with 478 counted, and next was the 418 black vultures counted. One of my personal favorites is the cedar waxwing, of which 64 were counted.

If you’re interested in participating in the 2025 Audubon Christmas Bird Count, contact Mark Zloba at the Edge of Appalachia Preserve in Adams County.