By Julia McCane-Knox

Step into an engrossing world of learning with our exciting library events this January! From delightfully themed Storytimes to engaging programs for all ages, there’s something for everyone at your local library.

Join us for Octopus Storytime at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28 at the North Adams Library. You’ll love singing “Orange Octopus” and crafting a delightful pipe cleaner and pom pom octopus. Play the Alphabet Sounds board game and enjoy a reading of “My Octopus Arms” by Keith Baker. Numbers Storytime awaits you at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29 at the Peebles Library, where you can sing along to children’s favorites like “Five Little Monkeys,” make your own piggy bank, and listen to “Spend It” by Cinders McLeod.

The Groundhog Day Storytime promises double the excitement at the Manchester Library. Come at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29 or at 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 30 to sing “I’m a Little Groundhog,” craft a groundhog paper bag puppet, and listen to “Groundhog’s Day Off” by Robb Pearlman.

Another Numbers Storytime will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 30 at the West Union Library. Sing along, create a unique craft, and explore educational children’s books. Plus, at each Storytime, you will receive an Enrichment Kit filled with book recommendations and activities focused on phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art.

We have two programs for children aged 6 to 11 coming up! Join us for our After School STEAM Adventures program at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29 at the North Adams Library. Discover the magic of electricity through hands-on experiments with battery circuits. Watch your curiosity spark as you learn how electricity is conducted in this interactive session. If you prefer to get creative, you can join us for thrilling crafts and activities at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Peebles Library. Join us for a smorgasbord adventure with DIY makerspace crafts, puzzles, and activities.

Teens, join the fun! Come to Teen Game Time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 1 at the West Union Library. Spend your Saturday morning with friends playing exciting board games or Mario Kart! Challenge yourself, show off your skills, and enjoy a lively gaming session!

Looking for a way to bond with family and friends? Come to Family Game Day at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29 at the Manchester Library. Whether you’re a fan of classic board games or eager to try something new, this event guarantees an afternoon full of excitement, laughter, and friendly competition.

Calling all Bibliophiles! Share your thoughts on a fascinating read at the Peebles Library Book Club at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 27. This month, delve into parts one and two of Jared Diamond’s “Guns, Germs, and Steel” and connect with fellow book lovers in a warm and welcoming discussion.

For more details about these events, visit the library’s online calendar or contact your local library. Reach the West Union Library at 937-544-2591, the Peebles Library at 937-587-2085, the North Adams Library at 937-386-2556, or the Manchester Library at 937-549-3359. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to stay updated on the latest library events. We look forward to seeing you at the library.