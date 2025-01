NAME:

Karlie Kennedy

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Jon and Krista Kennedy

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Cody Johnson

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Blind Side”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Chicago PD

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Showing livestock

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Texas Roadhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

No one

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Making memories

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning the first gold ball in girls history and going to the Elite Eight

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to Iowa State University and obtain an Ag Business Degree