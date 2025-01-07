David “Flash” Waits, age 59, of Hillsboro, went to his heavenly home peacefully Sunday evening, January 5, 2025 at Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center in Seaman.

He was born on May 16, 1965 in West Union, Ohio to the late David Lee Waits, Sr. and Lula Mae (Prine) Davis. On July 13 1991 at the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene, he was united into marriage to Carol (Thompson) Waits.

David had owned and operated Waits Trucking for many years before continuing his career at Barrett Paving in Cincinnati and later joining Roberts Paving in Mowrystown. He took great pride in hauling heavy equipment and driving dump trucks, but his greatest satisfaction came from providing for his family. David attended Wesley Chapel Church of Christ in Christian Union in Sugartree Ridge. He was known for his quick wit, playful humor, and bringing smiles and laughter to everyone around him. Even after undergoing a heart transplant, David faced the journey with a smile on his face and never complained.

Surviving are his loving wife Carol Waits; daughter and son-in-law Brittany and Justin Chandler of Hillsboro; four siblings, Rick (Angie) Waits of Peebles, Lou Ann Jones (Mike Marsh) of Winchester, Patti (Mark) Lowe of Peebles and Kevin (Misty) Waits of Winchester; special aunt and uncles Barb (Sam) Moler of Mt. Orab and Mike (Sandy) Waits of Cape Coral, Florida; brother-in-law, Darren Thompson of Leesburg; special niece, Shania Thompson of Leesburg, special nephew, Austin (Anita) Thompson of Washington Court House; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and June Thompson.

Funeral services will be held at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St., Hillsboro, Ohio, on Friday, January 10, 2025 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Marilyn Roades officiating. Interment will follow in the Sugartree Ridge Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, January 9, 2025 from 4 – 7 p.m.

Contributions in David’s memory may be made to Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd. Mt. Orab, OH 45154.

