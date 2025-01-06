Loving husband and father, Harold passed away December 25, 2024 at the age of 87. He was born February 23, 1937 to Earl and Lizzy Campbell in Peebles, Ohio. Harold grew up in Cherry Fork, Ohio along with six brothers and two sisters. In 1956 he married Myrna Farrell. They remained happily married until her passing in 2021.

He is preceded in death by Myrna, his wife of 64 years and survived by his children Jeff (Becky) Campbell, Tim (Brenda) Campbell and Tracy (Eric) Luginbuhl; grandchildren, Kelly, Jake, Maggie and Dale; greatgrandchildren. Ezra, Hayden, Kennedy, Molly, Blair and Bailey; sibling, Buck Campbell; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Harold and Myrna moved to Cincinnati in 1956. He worked 34 years for Procter and Gamble, starting on the loading docks where he was known for his physical strength. In later years he worked in their lab helping to develop new products. After his retirement, he built the Campbell’s Barn for his love of dancing and calling square dances.

For his entire life, any spare time was spent at ballfields and gyms. He touched many lives playing, coaching and eventually watching his grandchildren and greatgrandchildren, a great teammate, competitor and teacher, a true lover of sports.

Harold will be buried in the Cherry Fork Cemetery with his wife by his side. There will be no service at this time.