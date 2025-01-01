The children and community volunteers gathered in front of Walmart for a group photo on Saturday, December 21 before they made their way into the store in search of Christmas gifts. (Photo by Ryan Applegate)

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

The streets of West Union were alive with flashing lights and festive cheer on Saturday, December 21, as the annual Shop With a Cop event brought joy to local children and their families. This heartwarming tradition, now in its 10th year, is a collaborative effort by local law enforcement, firefighters, EMS personnel, and volunteers who work tirelessly to make the holiday season special for those in need.

The program pairs children from low-income families with officers and community volunteers for a day of shopping, connection, and celebration. Behind the scenes, organizers spend months planning the event, raising funds, and coordinating logistics to ensure its success.

The program is all about making sure every child has a magical Christmas and showing them that they’re cared for, not just by their families, but by their entire community according to Chelsea Phelps, one of the program’s key organizers.

Festivities began early at the West Union Fire Department, where the firehouse was transformed into a hub of holiday excitement. Children gathered for a warm lunch provided by the program, setting the tone for a joyful day ahead.

Adding to the festive atmosphere were appearances by beloved characters like the Grinch and Bluey, who mingled with the children, posed for photos, and spread smiles. The children’s laughter echoed through the firehouse as they eagerly awaited their shopping trip.

One of the most anticipated moments of the day was the parade, which began at Domino’s Pizza in West Union and made its way to Walmart. A long line of emergency vehicles, including fire trucks, police cruisers and ambulances wound through the streets with lights flashing and sirens blaring.

Children beamed with excitement as they rode in the vehicles, waving to cheering crowds along the parade route. Community members lined the streets to show their support, holding signs and offering enthusiastic waves.

“The parade is such a special part of this event,” Phelps said. “The kids love the excitement, and it’s incredible to see the community come out to cheer them on. It’s a moment of pure joy.”

Upon arriving at Walmart, the children were paired with volunteers for their shopping experience. Officers and community members guided them through the store, helping them pick out gifts for themselves and their families.

Participating agencies included the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, West Union Police Department, Manchester Police Department, Winchester Police Department, Seaman Police Department, Peebles Police Department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Representatives from Adams County Fire and EMS, West Union Fire Department, and Manchester Fire Department also participated, along with volunteers from the Adams County Probation Department and elected officials from across the county.

“These kids were accompanied by some of the most dedicated people in our community,” Phelps said. “It’s a true team effort, and it’s amazing to see everyone come together for such a great cause.”

The program provides each child with a set budget for their shopping trip, which was increased by $50 this year to account for rising costs. This allowed children to pick out not only toys and games but also essentials such as winter coats, shoes, and school supplies.

In many cases, volunteers went above and beyond to make the day special. Officers often dipped into their own pockets to cover additional costs when children’s needs exceeded the program’s budget.

“We’ve had kids who wanted to spend their entire allowance on food for their families,” Phelps shared. “When that happens, our officers make sure the food is covered so the child can still pick out gifts for themselves.”

In one instance, officers pooled their resources to buy football cleats for a child who wanted to join a local team but couldn’t afford the equipment. These acts of kindness exemplify the program’s commitment to supporting children in every way possible.

The success of Shop With a Cop is a testament to the generosity of the Adams County community. Local businesses and individuals consistently step up to donate money, goods, and services, ensuring the program continues to grow year after year.

“Without the support of our community, this program wouldn’t be possible,” Phelps said. “Every year, we see the same businesses and individuals stepping up without hesitation. It’s overwhelming and heartwarming.”

The program also collaborates with Church 180, which operates a Christmas sharing initiative for families in need. By cross-referencing lists, the two organizations ensure as many families as possible receive assistance during the holiday season.

While the event is focused on Christmas, the impact of Shop With a Cop extends far beyond the holiday season. Funds not used during the event are kept in reserve to support children throughout the year.

These funds have been used to help families rebuild after house fires, provide sports equipment for children, and cover other emergency needs.

“The goal is to support children year-round, not just at Christmas,” Phelps said. “Whether it’s helping a family after a tragedy or making sure a child can participate in an activity they love, we want to be there for them.”

As the day came to a close, Phelps reflected on the program’s 10-year history and its enduring impact on the community.

“This isn’t just about gifts; it’s about creating memories and building connections,” she said. “It’s about showing these kids that they matter and that their community cares about them.”

With plans already underway for next year’s event, Shop With a Cop continues to be a beacon of hope and kindness in Adams County. For more information or to make a donation, visit the Adams County Shop With a Cop Facebook page.