By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Administrative Assistant

Happy New year from Adams County Senior Citizens Council, Inc. Staff!

The Art of Aging: New Year Resolutions for Senior Citizens – from happiesthealth.com : As the clock strikes twelve and the world welcomes the New Year, senior citizens must also take 2025, not only as another chapter to their life calendar’ but also as a celebration of resilience, wisdom, lived experiences, and hope for endless possibilities. The elderly can adopt resolutions centered on staying healthy, practicing mindfulness, and being grateful for their well-being. To add to the list of other goals for the New Year, here are seven healthy New Year resolutions for the elderly.

Starting a Fitness Routine – The onset of age-related ailments such as osteoporosis, arthritis, and other musculoskeletal disorders makes it crucial to stay physically active. Experts advise those who start their fitness routine after age 60 to be mindful of their exercise routine and to get a medical clearance from their doctor. “Strength training is of utmost importance for the muscles and overall bodily functions,” says Tanuja Panda, a Bangalore-based fitness trainer. “The workouts must be complemented with flexibility, mobility exercises, and balance training,” she explains.

Drink Water Regularly – In dehydration, the body loses more fluid than its intake, resulting from sweating, vomiting, diarrhea, or heat exposure. Physiological changes with age, decreased kidney function, or side effects of medicine can cause dehydration in the elderly. Experts suggest senior citizens with conditions like diabetes or hypertension, must consume more water or oral rehydration solution (ORS). Setting reminders or using an app can help in this regard.

A Healthy Micronutrient-efficient Diet – Nutritional gaps are common among the elderly as their digestive processes get impacted due to age-related physiological changes, food variety is limited, appetite is reduced, and dietary choices are restricted. As a result, cognitive decline, muscle loss, malnutrition, delayed healing, brittle bones, and other issues are common.

Thus, it is essential to have a balanced diet packed with key micronutrients like vitamin D, Vitamin B, Vitamin C, iron, calcium etc. Almost all the micronutrients one needs can be obtained from food. One should consume a variety of vegetables — leafy greens, tuberous vegetables like sweet potato, carrots and beetroots and cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower, as well as whole fruits and legumes.

Socializing and Bridging Generation Gaps – There are many reasons why senior citizens find themselves isolated, including losing friends, losing a spouse or child and sometimes even losing identity. Experts highlight that older adults are prone to facing issues such as pessimism, cynicism, loneliness, anger, and lack of social support or mental stimulation. Hence, socializing and finding peers of the same age can boost emotional well-being and help keep physical ailments under control. Joining laughter clubs, exercise classes (like yoga or dance), elderly clubs, and community activities can help.

Learning a New Hobby – Picking up a hobby or fostering an interest can help keep the mind sharp as the ageing brain has the potential to do so. Some hobbies could be learning a new language, solving puzzles or a workout routine like dance fitness. However, one needs to ensure that they consult a medical expert first before starting the routine.

Self-care and Mindfulness – Make ‘me time’ one of the New Year’s goals, as it can help with mental and emotional well-being and also promote graceful ageing. This can be through journaling, meditation or even spending time with friends. It can help you understand your emotions better. For at least 5-10 minutes each day, practice meditation and guided breathing. This can help reduce stress, improve focus, and promote emotional health. Practice gratitude to family and friends to strengthen bonds and social connections.

Just A Thought: “Approach the New Year with esolve to find the opportunities hidden in each new day. ~Michael Josephson (b.1942), whatwillmatter.com