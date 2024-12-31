Media Release

Bratton Township, Adams County – The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal airplane crash that occurred in Bratton Township, Adams County, Ohio on December 30, 2024, at approximately 3:08 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 1960 twin-engine Cessna 310D, flown by Robert Harris Coles, 46, of Vicksburg, Michigan, crashed into a wooded area near the property of 2173 Savage Road at approximately 3:08 p.m. Adams County Emergency Services arrived on the scene and located the crash site.

Mr. Coles suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. No other occupants were in the aircraft at the time of the crash. Mr. Coles was pronounced deceased by the Adams County Coroner.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified. A representative will be responding to the scene. The crash remains under investigation