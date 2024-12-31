I recall a time my husband and I were walking through a field on a deer hunt during gun season. Trekking across the field there was some tree coverage that we used. My boots were loose and heavy, my clothing bulky, and the gun heavy. Halfway through the field I watched the steps my husband took and decided to step in his footprints to save myself some effort against the tall, rough grass.

Immediately my mind thought, “wouldn’t life be so much easier if we could just walk in Jesus’ footprints”. My next thought was, “of course we have Jesus’ footprints.” We have documentation of Jesus encounters during some of the most difficult encounters a person could possibly have. Personal, social, and cultural instances are all traversed by Jesus and recorded for us for our benefit.

Jesus tells us that loving God is the first and greatest commandment. The second is to love our neighbor. Love is defined many places in the Bible, perhaps none as clearly as 1 Corinthians Chapter 13. The first few verses help us build the pillars of relationships based on love. The principles listed are helpful in the most intimate and the most platonic of relationships.

I started thinking about some of Jesus’ footprints. Jesus ignored racial and cultural divides. In Mark 7, He not only listened to but acknowledged and blessed the Syrophoenician woman’s faith and granted her request. Culture, history, and His followers expected Him to insult her and cast her off, yet He delighted to bless her and grant her request.

The woman caught in adultery to mind next. Jesus was set up and expected to exercise harsh judgment. Her case was airtight and the punishment well-known. Instead of judge and expect her to continue in her bad choices, He extended grace and mercy and hope.

The woman at the well and Zacchaeus, both outcasts, both desperate for hope in their lonely situations, Jesus was the balm of acceptance and love and inclusion for both. To the demoniac among the tombs, Jesus was the hand that freed him rather than bind him with more chains like so many had before.

When Jesus’ family doubted, He counted those around Him, in spiritual agreement, family rather than wither and lament. When Jesus was in the garden and standing then trial, He submitted to temporary pain(agony) and injustice for the greater good of His Father’s kingdom.

Jesus didn’t specifically say, “look at my footprints and walk in them and your journey will be easier”. When questioned about eternal life Jesus told of the good Samaritan who showed mercy. He said do likewise.

In 1 Corinthians Chapter 9, Paul talks about training the body strictly to win the prize. To train physically means to push yourself past what is easy and comfortable. To step into my husband’s footprints I had to extend my stride farther and hold the gun differently. The change was hard at first, but the change made the process easier.

Christ’s footprints will always diverge from self and from original-circuiting. Christ’s footprints will be hard to follow at first but will always make life smoother. Christ’s footprints will always lead away from self and toward His Father.

“The expert in the law replied, “The one who had mercy on him.” Jesus told him, “Go and do likewise.” Luke 10:37