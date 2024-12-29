SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Miley Smith

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Ken and Kimberly Smith

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Cross-Country, Track, Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Making friends from different grades

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Lots of hard practices

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning a cheer competition for the first time

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Forrest Frank

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Egypt

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Gilmore Girls

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Working at Giovanni’s or participating in the Performing Arts

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Chick-Fil-A

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Kim Kardashian

FUTURE PLANS:

Going to Shawnee for a degree in Dental Hygien