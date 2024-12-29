SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Miley Smith
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Ken and Kimberly Smith
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cross-Country, Track, Cheerleading
FAVORITE SPORT:
Cheerleading
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Making friends from different grades
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Lots of hard practices
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning a cheer competition for the first time
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Forrest Frank
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Egypt
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Gilmore Girls
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Working at Giovanni’s or participating in the Performing Arts
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Chick-Fil-A
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Kim Kardashian
FUTURE PLANS:
Going to Shawnee for a degree in Dental Hygien