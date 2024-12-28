Submitted News

The Fairfield Local High School Athletic Department is pleased to be hosting the third annual Chad Hodson Classic Presented by RoofX on Saturday, January 4.

The first two years of the Chad Hodson Classic have been an undeniable success with multiple varsity games and over $12,600 raised to benefit the Chad Hodson Memorial Scholarship.

The Chad Hodson Classic honors the life and memory of 1998 Fairfield High Graduate and former Lions coach, Chad Hodson, who passed away in 2019 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. A portion of the proceeds from the Classic will be given to the Chad Hodson Memorial Scholarship which will be annually presented to a Fairfield Senior in Chad’s memory.

The Chad Hodson Classic will feature six varsity basketball games that will take place in Grandle Gymnasium on the campus of Fairfield High School. Games will feature the five Highland County high schools battling teams from across the area. Teams featured in the Classic include storied programs with multiple state tournament appearances.

C103 Radio and GoodGuysRadioTV will be providing all day radio and TV-Style Livestream broadcasting (103.1 FM and goodguysradiotv.com).

The Chad Hodson Classic is proud to continue their partnership with RoofX as the Presenting Level Sponsor of the Chad Hodson Classic. RoofX is a local, family-owned business that can assist with all of your roofing needs. Visit roofxusa.com for more information.

2025 Chad Hodson Classic Presented by RoofX Lineup Includes:

• 11 a.m.- Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs vs. East Clinton Astros

• 12:45 p.m.- Greenfield McClain Tigers vs. Blanchester Wildcats

• 2:30 p.m.- Whiteoak Wildcats vs. Portsmouth Clay Panthers

• 4:15 p.m.- Fairfield Lady Lions vs. Portsmouth Clay Lady Panthers

• 6 p.m.- Hillsboro Indians vs. Adena Warriors

• 7:45 p.m.- Fairfield Lions vs. Western Pike Indians

Admission is $10 for the day. Concessions will be available throughout the day and a limited number of t-shirts will be made available for purchase.

Any questions, please contact Fairfield Athletic Director Jimmy Barnett (james.barnett@fairfieldlocal.org) or Classic Director Tony Williams (tony.williams@lclsd.org).