News Release

After an Ohio Farm Bureau Action Alert, testimony from the organization’s members and staff and multiple visits with legislators about the need for disaster assistance, the Ohio General Assembly recently passed $10 million in to support farmers still reeling from losses due to this year’s drought.

“This bill is a direct response to the impact of the extreme and exceptional drought conditions that have plagued much of eastern, southeastern and southern Ohio,” said State Rep. Don Jones (R-Freeport), who spearheaded the legislation. “I appreciate my colleagues’ swift response to ensure Ohio farmers received immediate relief and are well-equipped as we head into the winter months.”

For many livestock farmers, especially in southeast Ohio, the persistent drought through the summer and fall months were some of the most challenging conditions ever seen. The weeks of dry, hot weather decimated pastures, causing farmers to start buying and feeding hay months before they usually would. In some counties, more than 100,000 gallons of water is trucked in daily just to keep livestock alive.

The drought added insult to injury for farmers, who at the same time are facing economic challenges. Farm income is projected to be down nearly 25% across the country this year. Those factors and other issues have forced many multi-generational family farms to sell off part of their operation to be able to even consider continuing to do business in 2025.

“Ohio agriculture is no stranger to hard times, but no matter how many hard times we may have been through, sometimes an event happens where just ‘getting through’ isn’t an option,” said Evan Callicoat, director of state policy with Ohio Farm Bureau. “For an industry that consistently runs on thin margins and is literally at the whim of nature, this money has the potential to save family farms.”

The disaster relief funding disbursement will be overseen by the Ohio Department of Agriculture and administered through local soil and water districts.