News Release

On November 11, the Ohio Educational Service Center Association (OESCA) presented Lisa Hord, Strategic Project Support Specialist at Southern State Community College, with the Outstanding Leadership Award. Hord was one of several candidates nominated to receive the award.

Nominated by the Brown County Educational Service Center, Hord has been a long-standing collaborator with the organization and has actively served on various committees such as the County Career Committee, the Business Advisory Committee, and the STEAMOLOGY Committee which focuses on science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. She has developed career lessons targeting students in rural communities and presents the College Credit Plus Program to different school districts across southern Ohio.

Through her role at Southern State, Hord provides resource materials on college access and shares pertinent information about higher education with many different entities. She also assists in the planning, execution, and monitoring of important initiatives aligned with Southern State’s mission and strategic plan.

As a member of the College’s Communications Team, Hord also coordinates tasks, manages timelines, and collaborates across different departments to achieve project goals.

“Lisa’s hard work and passion for higher education is a testament to her many achievements,” said Amy McClellan, Executive Director of Workforce Development at Southern State Community College. “Lisa is very deserving of this award and the College is proud of her for earning this accomplishment.”

Hord resides in Maysville, Kentucky on the family’s farm with her husband David.