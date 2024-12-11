News Release

The Ohio Bankers League (OBL) recently announced that Michael Pell, President and CEO of First State Bank, as the 2024 Banker of the Year. This prestigious award is given to a banking leader who has demonstrated exceptional service to the industry, inspired and uplifted peers, and made a significant impact on both their institution and community.

“Mike Pell is a true leader whose passion for banking and unwavering dedication to his community sets him apart,” said Michael Adelman, President and CEO of the Ohio Bankers League. “He embodies the values of mentorship, innovation, and service that are essential to the future of our industry. His influence extends far beyond his bank, as he continually strives to elevate others and contribute meaningfully to the broader community.”

Under Pell’s leadership, First State Bank has experienced tremendous growth and maintained a strong commitment to excellence. Yet, his contributions go well beyond business success:

• Mentorship and Leadership: Pell is known for his commitment to developing future leaders within the banking industry. He has mentored countless professionals during his 40 years in banking, sharing his knowledge and fostering a culture of continuous improvement and personal growth.

• Industry Leadership: A respected voice among his peers, Pell has played an active role in shaping the banking sector through his involvement with various industry boards and associations, advocating for policies that support financial institutions and the communities they serve.

• Community Engagement and Volunteerism: Beyond banking, Pell is deeply committed to giving back. He has volunteered his time to numerous charitable organizations and community initiatives, focusing on economic development, financial literacy, and improving the quality of life for local residents and his employees.

• Inspiration and Influence: Known for his positive influence, Pell inspires others to reach their full potential. He leads by example, encouraging innovation and collaboration while remaining focused on creating a lasting, positive impact.

“Surround yourself with people you love to share your life with. When the ball gets heavy to carry, it makes life a little easier. We believe we have something special here at FSB. We’ve been through a pandemic together, economy and interest rate changes, and even death together. Being focused on faith and family will continue to get us through the good and bad,” Pell said during his acceptance speech.

The Ohio Bankers League extends heartfelt congratulations to Mike Pell on this well-deserved recognition and thanks him for his outstanding leadership and contributions to the banking industry and the community.

The Ohio Bankers League is the trade association for the Ohio banking industry