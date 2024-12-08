SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Jacey Farley

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Roddy Farley, Jennifer and Larry Napier

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Cheerleading, Volleyball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Playing with my friends and making memories

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing cheer competitions

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning all five cheer competitions my freshman year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Drake

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

The Bahamas

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Jumanji”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Night Agent

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Science

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging out with my Mamaw

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Texas Roadhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

A surgeon

FUTURE PLANS:

To become an MRI technician