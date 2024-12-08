SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Jacey Farley
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Roddy Farley, Jennifer and Larry Napier
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cheerleading, Volleyball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Cheerleading
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Playing with my friends and making memories
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing cheer competitions
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning all five cheer competitions my freshman year
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Drake
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
The Bahamas
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Jumanji”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Night Agent
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Science
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with my Mamaw
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Texas Roadhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
A surgeon
FUTURE PLANS:
To become an MRI technician