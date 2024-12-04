Home Special Publications Seasons: Home for the Holidays Special PublicationsSpecial Sections Seasons: Home for the Holidays December 4, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint View Comments West Union scattered clouds enter location 18.8 ° F 20.5 ° 18.8 ° 71 % 3.4mph 50 % Thu 25 ° Fri 31 ° Sat 40 ° Sun 49 ° Mon 53 ° Popular Articles Salute to the Hands that Feed Us 2024 September 25, 2024 Willa “Cricket” J. Chatman February 1, 2024 Cheryl Lana (Dillow) Daulton November 9, 2023 Kevin Cox September 28, 2023 Anita Kirker August 27, 2023