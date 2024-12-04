By Julia McCane-Knox

The Adams County Public Library is spreading holiday cheer this December with a variety of exciting events for all ages. From seasonal Storytimes and classic Holiday movies to creative crafting sessions and a glimpse into vintage technology, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Bring the family for festive Storytimes packed with songs, crafts, and enchanting tales. On Tuesday, December 10 at 11 a.m., join us at the North Adams Library for Gingerbread Storytime. We will sing “The Gingerbread Man,” create a gingerbread man lacing craft, and hear “Gingerbread Baby” by Jan Brett.

Spread Holiday magic with the Peebles Library staff at Christmas Storytime on Wednesday, December 11,at 11 a.m. This program will feature jolly songs, edible Christmas tree crafting, and a reading of “The Broken Ornament” by Tony DiTerlizzi. Additionally, Chris Kringle will make a special visit to the library to share a festive story with us, and we’ll have the chance to take photos with him, making this a truly memorable experien

Families can also visit the Manchester Library for Llamas Storytime on Wednesday, December 11 at 11 a.m. or Thursday, December 12 at 5 p.m. We will sing “If You’re a Llama and You Know It,” make a paper plate llama craft, and enjoy “A Couch for Llama” by Leah Gilbert.

Alternatively, you can come to the West Union Library for Snowman Storytime on Thursday, December 12 at 11 a.m. In this program, we will sing children’s songs, create a snowman Q-Tip painting, and listen to “Sneezy the Snowman” by Maureen Wright.

Families looking for a cozy Christmas experience can head to the Manchester Library on Saturday, December 14 at 1:30 p.m. We encourage you to dress in your favorite Christmas gear as you enjoy buttery popcorn and a festive movie. To make the event even sweeter, Mr. Kringle will join the fun. Share your Christmas wishes with him and snap photos alongside our festive displays to create lasting memories of this magical day.

Adults are invited to tap into their creative side with two hands-on crafting opportunities. Join us at the West Union Library for Pinterest Party on Monday, December 9 at 5:30 p.m. In this program, you can unwind and connect with others while making Pinterest-inspired creations. Whether you’re a seasoned crafter or trying something new, this is a perfect opportunity to get creative. Additionally, come to the Peebles Library for our Winter Wood Decoration Craft session on Saturday, December 14 at 1 p.m. During this event, you will create square wood decorations to add a personal touch to your Holiday décor. Supplies are limited, so please pre-register.

For those interested in history, the North Adams Library staff will host a fascinating exploration of early 20th-century technology on Saturday, December 14 at 1 p.m. Explore an antique Victrola record player and learn about an old-fashioned photo viewer that captured memories in unique ways. This hands-on program is ideal for history buffs or anyone curious about vintage treasures.

The Adams County Public Library staff invites everyone to join in the Holiday spirit with the above activities. From crafting to storytelling to exploring history, there’s no shortage of opportunities to celebrate the season and create cherished memories.

For more details, visit the library’s online calendar of events or call your local library: West Union Library at 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library at 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library at 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library at 937-549-3359. Moreover, you can follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest library news. Happy Holidays!