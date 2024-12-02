SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Lily Randolph
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Bryan and Emily Randolph
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Track, Archery, Cross-Country
FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
I enjoy the friendships, competitiveness and the thrill of winning
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The drama…let’s just all be friends
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
My volleyball trip to Tennessee
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Gorillaz
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Ireland
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Minions”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Smiling Friends
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Art
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Painting and drawing
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Tumbleweed
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Arnold Schwarzenegger
FUTURE PLANS:
Attend college and get a degree in Graphic Design