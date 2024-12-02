SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Lily Randolph

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Bryan and Emily Randolph

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball, Track, Archery, Cross-Country

FAVORITE SPORT:

Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

I enjoy the friendships, competitiveness and the thrill of winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The drama…let’s just all be friends

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

My volleyball trip to Tennessee

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Gorillaz

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Ireland

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Minions”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Smiling Friends

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Art

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Painting and drawing

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Tumbleweed

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Arnold Schwarzenegger

FUTURE PLANS:

Attend college and get a degree in Graphic Design