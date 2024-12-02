Larry Joe Wagner, 80, of West Union, Ohio, died Thursday, November 28, 2024. He was born August 3, 1944 in Manchester. He was preceded in death by parents, Edward William Wagner, Sr. and Margaret June (DeMint) Wagner; brother, Tippy Wagner; and sister, Margaret Darlene Wagner.

Larry Joe is survived by spouse, Patricia Kaye Wagner; two sons, P.J. (Leigh Anne) Wagner of Seaman and Stan Wagner of West Union; one daughter, Wendy (Brian) Perry of Eckmansville; seven grandchildren, Shae Stephens of Cherry Fork, Jordan Stephens (Ashley) of West Union, Breanna (Alice) Wagner of Norfolk, Virginia, Celena (Horace) Wagner of Lexington, Kentucky, Logan Wagner of Louisville, Kentucky, Wyatt Wagner of West Union and Jordan Perry of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky; eight great-grandchildren, Hayden, Ryder, Gage, Jovey, Hunter, Jordi, Violet and Lorelai; and first cousin and friend, Judy Shupert.

Larry Joe was a Commercial HVAC Installer and was a U.S. Army Veteran during the Vietnam Era.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The private visitation is Friday, December 6, 2024 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public graveside funeral is at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2024, at the Kirker Cemetery in Liberty Township in Adams County. The Adams County Honor Guard will perform a military service.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.

