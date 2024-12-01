SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Angel Gray
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Bobby and Jackie Gray
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Volleyball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning rival games
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing close games
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Sweeping Fairfield in three sets my sophomore year
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Drake
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Greece
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Benchwarmers”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Impractical Jokers
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
English
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with friends and family
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Olive Garden
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Angel Reese
FUTURE PLANS:
Attend college