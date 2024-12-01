SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Angel Gray

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Bobby and Jackie Gray

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball, Volleyball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning rival games

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing close games

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Sweeping Fairfield in three sets my sophomore year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Drake

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Greece

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Benchwarmers”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Impractical Jokers

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

English

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging out with friends and family

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Olive Garden

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Angel Reese

FUTURE PLANS:

Attend college