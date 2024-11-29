Submitted News

Anthony Young is proud to announce the successful release of his book “NECESSARY PAIN: Understanding Passion on The Path to Greatness”. He is overwhelmed by the early success as the book hit Top New Release on Amazon. This is no small accomplishment when you consider Amazon has more than 32 million books for sale on its platform. In the book, Young addresses the question, “Do you wonder why good people seem to endure so much suffering and pain?”

Young is a native-born son of Ohio who grew up in poverty and now runs multiple companies, one of which earns eight figures annually, but he has never forgotten his roots. Driven by his passion, Young seeks to empower others to explore the appetite that drives them to pursue a dream. Rather than defining passion as desire or love, Young sees it as the ability to embrace sacrifice and endure hardship to bring about a desired outcome. Rather than loving what you do every day, he encourages us to know and love why we do what we do every day, and his book puts suffering into perspective.

Filled with heartwarming and amusing personal anecdotes from his life growing up in Ohio and becoming a successful entrepreneur and business owner, Young also uses the example of the shepherd boy, David, who became a king, to illustrate the path to greatness. Young explores what it means to be branded by God, how to cooperate with your created intent, and walk in the authority that your passion produces. If you desire to live a life of incredible purpose and move past your frustrating present into a hopeful, positive, possible future, then “NECESSARY PAIN” is for you. Available now in paperback, hardback, and Kindle on Amazon.com.

Anthony J. Young is the Managing Member and Principal of Oilworks, a fuel and oil distribution company earning eight figures annually; Owner and President of Oilworks Transport, a liquid Hazmat transportation company; and also Owner and President of Constructive Innovations, a Real Estate development and construction company. Anthony is a seasoned and highly successful kingdom-minded businessman, ministry leader, and motivational speaker.

Visit www.anthonyjyoung.net to learn more.