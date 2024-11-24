SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Emma Hurst

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Sierra Jones, Chris Hurst

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Track, Cross-Country, Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cross-Country

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Setting personal goals and achieving them

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Getting stressed about upcoming meets

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Qualifying for Cross- Country Regionals

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Zach Bryan

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

The Bahamas

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Greatest Showman”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

The Bachelorette

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

English

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Being with friends

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Texas Roadhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

No one

FUTURE PLANS:

Plan on becoming a Financial Advisor