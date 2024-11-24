SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Emma Hurst
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Sierra Jones, Chris Hurst
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Track, Cross-Country, Cheerleading
FAVORITE SPORT:
Cross-Country
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Setting personal goals and achieving them
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Getting stressed about upcoming meets
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Qualifying for Cross- Country Regionals
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Zach Bryan
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
The Bahamas
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Greatest Showman”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
The Bachelorette
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
English
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Being with friends
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Texas Roadhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
No one
FUTURE PLANS:
Plan on becoming a Financial Advisor